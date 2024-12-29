Liverpool told two key reasons why Alexander-Arnold wants exit as pundits agree on Real Madrid move

Liverpool have been told why Trent Alexander-Arnold is destined to leave for Real Madrid, with a former Reds star and an ex-Everton manager weighing in on the situation.

Alexander-Arnold has been allowed to enter the final seven months of his Liverpool contract, which has led to plenty of speculation about a possible exit. The world-class right-back has been linked with Barcelona and even Manchester City, but it is Real Madrid who are leading the chase for his services.

Madrid hope to finalise a pre-contract agreement with Alexander-Arnold after January 1, which would set up a free transfer to the Spanish giants in the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side know it will be tough for the England ace to leave his boyhood club but feel that his close friend Jude Bellingham can help to convince him on the move.

On Saturday morning, Spanish outlet Marca claimed Alexander-Arnold has informed Liverpool of his decision to join Madrid at the end of the season.

Now, former Everton boss Roberto Martinez – now in charge of the Portugal national team – has stated that Alexander-Arnold will need to join Madrid if he is to win the Ballon d’Or or gain ‘recognition’ as a global superstar.

“Years ago we would have said he’s English and it’s his club so he will stay and finish his career [at Liverpool],” Martinez said (via the Liverpool Echo). “I don’t think that’s the case now.

“The English players love the challenge of going abroad. They feel that to maybe win a Ballon d’Or or [get] recognition from [the] football world, you have to go abroad.

“Then you look at the situation, there are not many players around the world now with the quality of Trent [who are] available on a free transfer.

“Let’s be realistic, if Trent wanted to stay at Liverpool, maybe he would have already signed the contract.”

Alexander-Arnold ‘happy’ but ‘will go’

Liverpool hero John Arne Riise has also given his verdict on Alexander-Arnold.

While Arne Riise thinks the 26-year-old is ‘happy’ at Anfield, he agrees with Martinez that an exit is most likely.

“There’s never been anyone like him in world football or at Liverpool,” he said. “He is exceptional. In modern football, you have to be good defensively and offensively, he is exceptionally good going forward with his passing and vision.

“I think he’s happy, but it’s more about Trent himself and what he wants from his career. Does he need something new, or is he happy here? That is the big question. I think he will go.”

Liverpool transfers: Top star ready to leave; midfield hunt ‘begins’

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm that goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has firmly set his sights on departing Liverpool in summer 2025.

TEAMtalk understands that Kelleher was already aiming to leave before Liverpool struck a deal to bring in fellow shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Kelleher feels he can shine for a major Premier League side and is on Newcastle United’s radar.

The Italian press claim that Arne Slot’s side are ready to ‘begin the hunt’ for Samuele Ricci as they try to bolster the defensive midfield position.

Although, Liverpool will face competition from Manchester City for both Torino star Ricci and midfield alternative Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

Ricci will cost €35million (£29m / $36.5m), while Zubimendi’s release clause is worth €60m (£50m / $62.6m).

