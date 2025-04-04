Former Liverpool man Jan Molby has suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold may have no desire to play under Arne Slot, with the departure of Jurgen Klopp believed to be significant.

Alexander-Arnold has been a target for Real Madrid for over a year. The right-back was the subject of an attempted transfer by the La Liga giants in January.

Liverpool said no to their offer, and that seems to have backfired, with a lot of outlets suggesting his move to Real is all but complete.

The latest to feel that’s the case is former Reds man Molby, with the Dane believing the move will soon go through.

“There’s nothing to suggest that he wants to stay. He will go on a free to Real Madrid unless something changes very soon. That’s the word. He will leave for free.” he told Molby On The Spot.

But Molby feels the exit might have something to do with Jurgen Klopp leaving, with a lack of desire from Alexander-Arnold to see what’s next under new boss Slot.

“He’s not really been at it this season. He’s not had that fire. You expect more, especially from someone who’s been brought up in the club,” Molby added.

“It’s possible, yes [Klopp’s exit has had an impact]. He was close to Klopp. Maybe he doesn’t fancy what’s next with Arne Slot.”

Given he was still under contract for another year when Slot arrived, pushing to leave would not have been a good look for Alexander-Arnold, but he might have had it in his mind to follow Klopp, or may have decided Slot’s style is not suiting him.

It has been reported of late that since Real came in, he has never had eyes anywhere else, and has rejected Liverpool’s contract offers as a result.

DON’T MISS: Alexander-Arnold next: The last 10 Liverpool players to leave for LaLiga – hits or misses?

Alexander-Arnold in for a shock

Former Premier League defender Emmanuel Petit believes the reception for Alexander-Arnold in Spain will be worse than in England if he fails to perform.

“What I would say, and I’ve said this before, sometimes you need to be careful what you wish for in football. If Trent defends like he has done in England playing for Real Madrid, I think the fans will kill him over there. It’s not going to be easy for him,” he exclusively told TEAMtalk.

Petit is far from the only pundit who feels the grass might not be greener in Spain.

Former Liverpool man Peter Crouch has previously said almost exactly that, and there are others who feel leaving Liverpool might not be the right call.

Liverpool round-up: Reds plotting Real revenge

If Real are to land Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool could land a blow of their own by snatching Rodrygo, with a report suggesting they’re planning to bid for the Brazilian winger.

The Anfield outfit are at least safe from another Real swoop, with Los Blancos reportedly turning down the chance to sign Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool could also be in line for a huge Premier League transfer, as Arsenal are said to believe that top striker target Alexander Isak would prefer to move to Anfield from his current side Newcastle than to the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Reds are said to be ready to make a bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

What should Alexander-Arnold do?