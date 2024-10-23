Alexander-Arnold’s future ‘is in Spain’ with Liverpool star the subject of monumental Barcelona, Real Madrid battle

Barcelona are gunning to win the race for Trent Alexander-Arnold, though a former Liverpool star has explained why the right-back is a perfect match for Real Madrid.

According to Fichajes, there will be an ‘historic duel’ between Barcelona and Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold as the Liverpool ace nears the end of his contract at Anfield. It is claimed that Alexander-Arnold’s future ‘is in Spain’, with a new adventure for the player on the horizon.

Barcelona’s current first-choice right-back is Jules Kounde. The Frenchman is a top defender, but he simply cannot match Alexander-Arnold’s unique threat in the final third, or his incredible passing ability.

Fichajes suggest that Barcelona chiefs are seriously concerned that if rivals Madrid sign another world-class player in Alexander-Arnold – having already captured Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer – they will stand little chance of winning future La Liga titles and Champions Leagues. This has given Barca extra motivation to wrap up a pre-contract agreement with the England international in January.

Barca signing Alexander-Arnold would frustrate Madrid hugely and also force Carlo Ancelotti’s side to change their transfer plans.

Madrid have identified Alexander-Arnold as their dream successor for Dani Carvajal, whose season has been ended by an ACL rupture, but they will face serious competition from Barca for him. Bayern Munich have been named as potential suitors for the 26-year-old, too.

Alexander-Arnold speculation rife

This report comes after it emerged on Monday that Barca sporting director Deco has a ‘plan’ to beat Madrid to Alexander-Arnold.

Deco will try to convince him that Barca are on the path to challenging Madrid and Manchester City for the Champions League, and that they will continue to make huge signings.

Deco will also tell Alexander-Arnold that he might have to rotate with Carvajal in his first season or two at Madrid, and that Barca will give him the best chance to shine on the biggest stage.

Madrid, however, will refute that claim and have drawn up a stunning contract for Alexander-Arnold worth £75m over five years (£288,000 a week).

Despite what the Spanish press insist, it is not guaranteed that Alexander-Arnold will end up in La Liga next summer. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are busy drawing up a bumper new contract for their academy graduate to keep the likes of Barca and Madrid at bay.

Liverpool are more confident about tying Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah down to new deals than Alexander-Arnold. Crucially, though, the full-back is currently prioritising contract talks with Liverpool over other clubs.

Alexander-Arnold a ‘Scouse Galactico’

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has revealed why he thinks Alexander-Arnold will end up in the Spanish capital, despite Liverpool’s best efforts.

“I don’t see Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving in January, but if Real Madrid come calling it will be hard for him to reject them,” Hamann said.

“More and more Englishmen are playing abroad now. You can’t fault Alexander-Arnold if he does want to go. Jude Bellingham is potentially drawing him to the club, and the fact they got Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer shows they can do a similar move with Alexander-Arnold next summer.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Scouse Galactico. I’ve not seen an Englishman take a free kick like he does since David Beckham. His passing, technique and ability is a joy to watch.

“Most fans would say they’ve paid to watch an attacker like Michael Owen, Fernando Torres or someone like that, fans now pay to go watch Alexander-Arnold play from right back.”

Liverpool round-up: La Liga scouting trip, Dortmund raid

Meanwhile, Liverpool reportedly sent a scout to watch Sevilla star Loic Bade over the weekend.

Sevilla were thrashed 5-1 by Barca, though Bade still impressed the Liverpool official as he was the best defender in his team.

The centre-back also registered a brilliant assist for Sevilla’s only goal, which was an accurate 60-yard pass from deep.

Liverpool view Bade as someone who can eventually succeed from Van Dijk in central defence, even if the skipper extends his contract.

Another player Liverpool have been linked with is Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who found the back of the net against Madrid on Tuesday night.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has now given his verdict on Gittens potentially heading to Anfield.

“Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is a very exciting, tricky young player,” he said. “He was at Manchester City at their academy and I watched a few of his games there. City tend to produce a similar calibre of wingers that go abroad for a bit before coming back.

“With regards to Liverpool, I don’t think he’d start ahead of someone like Luis Diaz, but I can certainly see him fitting into the squad – there are so many games in the season that he could be of use.”