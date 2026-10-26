Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on joining Liverpool from Real Madrid in January

Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided that he will stay at Real Madrid for the rest of the season, according to reports, amid speculation he could leave for Liverpool.

Liverpool were helpless as Alexander-Arnold decided to run his contract down at Anfield in order to engineer a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

The Reds did end up getting £10m from Los Blancos as they sorted an early exit from Anfield in order for the right-back to represent them at the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold has suffered with injury since moving to the Bernabeu and has struggled to impress with Real Madrid signing Denzel Dumfries in the summer to provide him competition.

TEAMtalk brought news last week that Alexander-Arnold is ‘considering his future at Real Madrid’ after becoming frustrated by his lack of playing time with Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde getting games ahead of him at right-back.

We revealed that Liverpool are interested in re-signing Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid with the Reds ‘among a host of clubs monitoring his situation’.

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But Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has revealed that Alexander-Arnold has no intention of joining Liverpool or any other club in January.

When put to him if he thinks the former Liverpool defender could leave Real Madrid, Balague told talkSPORT: “No, not in January.

“What he’s feeling right now is ‘Okay, it’s not my time, but it will be my time, I will prepare for my time’. That’s how he’s taking the whole thing.

“But there are two ahead of him in the same position (Valverde and Dumfries) and in fact, Eder Militao was also used as a right back against Sevilla. So is he fourth choice? He’s certainly third it seems.

“But he’s not down, he’s been told by Mourinho to keep at it, he will have his moment.

“It’s been unfair that when he has played from the start, he has played in the midfield because of the absentees.

“But in any case, he’s got to keep fighting and he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, so he’s got no intention of leaving.”

Real Madrid journalist Ben Fernandes Santos had already claimed that Liverpool currently have no interest in bringing Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield.

Santos wrote on X: “Topic Trent Alexander-Arnold: In Mourinho’s staff, they believe that Fede Valverde ‘is better’ than Trent at right-back and that the Englishman’s benchings are purely technical decisions.

“On the other hand, sources explain that Liverpool does not have him on their radar for now.”