Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid claim branded ‘incorrect’ as Liverpool receive two pieces of good news

Liverpool have received two boosts in their quest to prevent Trent Alexander-Arnold from joining Real Madrid

The ultimate Liverpool source has debunked a major claim regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold and a proposed move to Real Madrid, and that’s not the only piece of good news in the transfer saga for the Reds.

Real Madrid aim to sign a right-back and centre-back in 2025, with Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold emerging as their primary goal to satisfy the former. Alexander-Arnold is out of contract next summer, leading to widespread fears Liverpool could lose their homegrown superstar for zero return.

Those concerns were exacerbated a few days ago when Spanish outlet Marca rung alarm bells with a troubling claim.

Marca stated Liverpool already know Alexander-Arnold won’t pen fresh terms at Anfield, thus making an exit in 2025 inevitable.

However, according to The Times’ Paul Joyce – widely regarded as the ultimate authority on Liverpool news – that claim is ‘incorrect.’ While it’s true to say Alexander-Arnold’s future is still to be determined, it is not true that the 26-year-old has already decided to leave.

And in another boost for Liverpool, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has seemingly ruled out making a move in the upcoming January window.

“We have Lucas Vazquez, we trust him. Then there’s Eder Militao. I see him well as a right back, yes,” Ancelotti said before adding: “I have not asked for new signings in January as last year we managed the situation well.

“Signing a player who will be good for Real Madrid is not easy. At the moment we are not thinking about it (signing a player in January).”

Liverpool in talks with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah

Real Madrid’s pursuit of a new right-back has intensified after Dani Carvajal suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Alexander-Arnold is their priority target in the position, per The Athletic, though Fabrizio Romano has declared the Reds ace is giving priority to talks with Liverpool.

Joyce noted Liverpool have held discussions with the representatives of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. All three are in the final year of their respective contracts.

Real Madrid do have alternative candidates in mind in case Alexander-Arnold commits his future to Liverpool.

Pedro Porro (Tottenham) and Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) are both on Real Madrid’s radar.

Latest Liverpool transfer news – Van Dijk replacement shortlist

In other news, Caught Offside claim Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck has been lined up by Liverpool as a potential replacement for Van Dijk.

TEAMtalk understands Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi remains on Liverpool’s radar, though the Reds aren’t keen to match Palace’s £80m valuation. Schlotterbeck – valued around the £42m mark – would serve as a more cost-effective alternative.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti has also shed light on Liverpool’s plans at centre-back. Aside from Guehi and Schlotterbeck, we’ve been informed Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Loic Bade (Sevilla) and Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen) and players of interest to the Reds.

Finally, former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has become embroiled in an ugly spat at Werder Bremen.

Alexander-Arnold still vital despite manager change