Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid are ‘confident’ they’ll be able to get Liverpool to agree to letting go of Trent Alexander-Arnold early to benefit them greatly.

Alexander-Arnold announced on May 5 his decision to leave Liverpool. It’ll bring to an end a 20-year association with the Anfield club, where he signed as a six-year-old.

While he has not revealed where he’s heading, that he’ll land at Real Madrid is the worst-kept secret in football.

Transfer insider Romano has revealed there’s been no announcement as Alexander-Arnold wants to focus on his final Premier League games with Liverpool.

The insider has also suggested Real will get the last laugh, landing the Reds star ahead of schedule.

“The only thing to see now is whether Real Madrid will be able to reach an agreement with Liverpool to have Trent already available for the FIFA Club World Cup or not,” Romano said.

“There is a conversation ongoing. Let me say that Real Madrid internally are quite confident on reaching an agreement with Liverpool for Trent to play the Club World Cup.

“For sure that’s the feeling at the club, they want to make it happen, they are trying to making it happen, but, for sure it’s going to be important to follow the conversation.”

Romano and Ornstein in disagreement

If Alexander-Arnold signs for Real ahead of the Club World Cup, it could obviously aid their push for silverware.

But Liverpool were expected to at least stop them from that, with fellow transfer insider David Ornstein stating: ‘Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent, with sources in Spain – speaking anonymously to protect relationships – suggesting a proposed six-year agreement, which would start in July, is in the process of being completed.’

The July signing would mean Alexander-Arnold would miss the first half of the tournament, potentially hurting Real’s chances.

Liverpool have essentially no reason to say no to the early signing, though, given they aren’t in the tournament, and their season finishes in May.

As such, it seems there’s a good chance Alexander-Arnold could make his first appearance in Real Madrid’s white strip in mid-June, when the tournament begins.

That said, Romano does not actually specify Real are in talks to get him from the START of the tournament, but given he’d join from July anyway – and as such be available for the knockouts – it seems unlikely he’d make the point that Real are pushing to get him for the Club World Cup if that didn’t mean from the start.

Alexander-Arnold round-up: Real plans revealed

A report has revealed that Real are ready to give their new signing the majority of responsibility from dead-ball situations.

They are also happy to give him free rein to move into midfield, as ‘Madrid’s coaching staff consider him to be a first-class player not only as a defender but also for his ability to move into midfield and to deliver from set pieces.’

Meanwhile, a misstep from Liverpool in the decision for Alexander-Arnold to leave has been revealed. It’s been reported that he was happy to pen a new deal two years ago, when he was flying under Jurgen Klopp.

But uncertainty behind the scenes meant the Reds never came to the table, and once they did in recent months, Real Madrid were already well ahead.

