Real Madrid could reportedly be well on their way to nabbing their man

Liverpool have been left squirming by strong new reports that Real Madrid now expect to finalise the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold by the summer at the latest and with staggering new claims emerging over his sale potentially going through before the January window closes.

The Reds vice-captain put in an uncharacteristically shaky performance on Sunday as Arne Slot’s side were given a difficult afternoon by Manchester United, who deservedly claimed a 2-2 draw at Anfield. That point, while far from disastrous in the grand scheme of things, allowed Liverpool to establish a six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League—and with a game in hand on nearest challengers Arsenal.

Alexander-Arnold was given a torrid afternoon during the match and the only surprise was that his substitution was spared until the 86th minute when replaced by Connor Bradley.

The blame for his dour display was quickly blamed on Real Madrid, who had seen an initial offer to bring the player to the Bernabeu swiftly rejected by Liverpool. However, the manner of the offer – believed to be worth a meagre €20m (£16.6m, $20.7m) – is believed to have played its part in unsettling the player, and with Gary Neville quickly making clear exactly what he thought of them.

Now with Real plotting an improved offer, The Athletic‘s correspondent who specialises in coverage of the Spanish giants, has given an alarming insight into their strong confidence of being able to get a deal done and with the new claims likely to leave Liverpool reeling.

‘It has been a busy week at Real Madrid, with a focus on one particular name: Trent Alexander-Arnold,’ Mario Cortegana wrote.

‘Sources with knowledge of the situation described the past few days as “crazy”.

‘The fuse was lit on 31 December, when Real Madrid made an approach to Liverpool to ask if they would be open to negotiating the sale of the right-back in January.

‘His contract expires in June and he has not extended. The refusal from Anfield meant that no figures were even discussed in depth, despite some reports.’

Real Madrid still working on January deal for Alexander-Arnold

Sources have told TEAMtalk that, while there is indeed a strong confidence that Alexander-Arnold will transfer to Real at the season’s end, the player is unlikely at this stage to turn his back on the Reds mid-season and especially while they are so strongly in the hunt for major honours.

However, in revealing their confidence that a deal is going to be struck, be it in the summer or potentially sooner, Cortegana continued: ‘Madrid are confident about signing Alexander-Arnold for the summer, but are trying to bring it forward to this window.

‘If Liverpool were interested in doing a deal now so that one of their biggest stars does not leave for free in June, Madrid would be happy to agree a fair price.

‘Is there any chance they will push again for Alexander-Arnold this window?

‘It is still unclear, but sources involved in the process do not rule out further moves in the next days and weeks.

‘Arne Slot did not rule out the possibility of Alexander-Arnold leaving in January at his press conference on Friday.’

While Slot has been cagey over the future of his player – instead focusing on the qualities he brings to his Liverpool team – he had made an appeal to supporters to go easy on the 26-year-old star in the wake of the escalating Real Madrid rumours.

Furthermore, following Sunday’s draw, Slot was also keen to shield the player from further criticism after a difficult afternoon against United’s left side.

“We were all disappointed, not only Trent, by the way we played. First of all about the result, and parts of the game we could be quite satisfied with, other parts we were not completely happy with.

“That was not only Trent, there were more things in the game that we could’ve done better.

“Trent didn’t play his best game, I said it already, but that’s not the first time in his life he didn’t play the best game of his career.

“He’s played so, so many games well for this club. Now it wasn’t his best, like for some others, it wasn’t their best as well.

“We just pick it up, start training again today because these players know if you play 50/60 games in a season, that once in a while you don’t have your best performance.

“Maybe we should highlight more how good it is that these players are able to play every three days such a good game.”

Latest Liverpool news: Double departure blocked; two choices for Salah

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to block the departures of two wingers this month amid growing interest in both Ben Doak and Federico Chiesa.

Per James Pearce, Slot is banking on Chiesa to become a big player for Liverpool over the second half of the season and is fully intent on blocking interest from a major Italian suitor who seemingly want to take him on loan.

The Athletic correspondent has also lifted the lid on Slot’s plans for Doak after the player emerged as a target for both Ipswich and Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, there has been a sizeable update on the future of Mo Salah with our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealing one country has been ruled out entirely and that the Egyptian’s transfer choices are down to just two clubs.

And finally, some big claims have been made in Spain over Virgil van Dijk and how the player’s agents have been rejected in reported efforts to offer the player to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

