Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been warned his defensive frailties could be brutally exposed if he finalises a move to Real Madrid – while a legendary former Premier League star has exclusively told TEAMtalk the two candidates Arne Slot should consider as his replacements in the side.

The Reds vice-captain is now a mere 90 days away from his contract at Anfield expiring, granting the homegrown star the freedom to move to Real Madrid at the end of his contract. And while nothing has yet been confirmed from either club or the player himself, a parting of ways from Liverpool appears a growing inevitability this summer.

To that end, the worst-kept secret in football was ‘unofficially-officially’ confirmed last week when several high-profile outlets and journalists confirmed the player has agreed a lucrative five-year deal with Real Madrid that would not just end his 20-year association with his hometown team, but also set Alexander-Arnold up for life.

And with Mo Salah’s future at Anfield also far from certain, former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has expressed his fears for the Merseysiders going forwards.

“It’s not just who are Liverpool going to sign to replace Alexander-Arnold, they’re facing the prospect of losing their whole right wing,” Petit exclusively told TEAMtalk in association with pokerfirma.com.

“With Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold both potentially leaving, they will have to rebuild that. That’s a lot of chemistry up in smoke. How do you replace that? It makes recruitment for a new right-back and right winger an urgent priority for Liverpool this summer.”

Deciding who Liverpool select as replacements for Alexander-Arnold, Petit thinks that, while Conor Bradley is more than capable, he could see Liverpool dipping their toes into the market to sign Jeremie Frimpong.

“One name that has been linked is Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, who has been great for them since he joined from Celtic. They also have the option of promoting Conor Bradley, who looks like a top prospect.”

Frimpong has a tempting €40m (£33.5m, $43.2m) exit clause in his contract that makes any deal within their reach.

Despite that, Petit feels Alexander-Arnold should think twice before agreeing to join Real Madrid and fears he won’t get away with the same defensive insufficiencies in LaLiga, with supporters even less forgiving over there.

“The appeal of Madrid is something that any player would be attracted to…

“What I would say, and I’ve said this before, sometimes you need to be careful what you wish for in football. If Trent defends like he has done in England playing for Real Madrid, I think the fans will kill him over there. It’s not going to be easy for him.”

ICYMI 🚨 Liverpool told Alexander-Arnold could STAY with stunning late play to devastate Real Madrid

Petit predicts huge summer for Liverpool amid double exit rumours

Reports on Tuesday suggested Liverpool remain confident of agreeing a new deal with Salah, though until the ink is dry on any new deal, the Reds remain exposed to losing their star frontman.

Petit is also wary of what his departure – together with Alexander-Arnold – would mean for the Reds.

“Arne Slot won’t want to lose two-star players after one season. Two players that will have played a huge role in winning the club a title, unless something crazy happens. The impact of losing these guys will be huge.”

With regards signing replacements, Petit has suggested that getting their successors spot on will be key to the club’s success over the next few years, adding: “It’s very important that whoever replaces Alexander-Arnold and possibly Salah is the right fit for the club. They need to get the signings spot on.”

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood, speaking on Soccer Saturday, thinks an agreement to keep Salah at Anfield will soon be reached, stating: “I think Mo Salah stays if they give him the contract that he’s demanding, I don’t think he’s got a Real Madrid there. I think Virgil and Mo Salah stay at the football club, I really do.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Cruel sale planned; talks ‘to begin’ for top target

On the subject of Salah, the Reds are reportedly cautiously optimistic they can soon agree a new deal with Salah having received further confirmation that the player wants to stay and with his agent Ramy Abbas now working to overcome the one final issue holding up a 100% agreement.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are willing to sell Harvey Elliott this summer and have made the decision to listen to offers for the playmaker, though one well-informed journalist has questioned Arne Slot’s decision in letting the 21-year-old depart Anfield.

Elsewhere, sporting director Richard Hughes is ‘preparing to enter talks’ over the signing of Milos Kerkez, after learning the exact price Bournemouth will demand for the Hungarian and with Slot now set to show a surprise player the Anfield exit door.

POLL: What decision should Alexander-Arnold make over his future?