Liverpool have been told the stark truths behind Real Madrid’s two attempts to convince the Reds to sell Trent Alexander-Arnold in the winter window, with a brutal warning that his summer signing is “90% done” and with two reasons for his imminent exit named.

The reigning Spanish and European champions failed to sign a single player in the winter window, though it was certainly not for the lack of trying after Real Madrid saw two offers fail for Alexander-Arnold. The 26-year-old Liverpool full-back has been targeted as their major summer 2025 target and officials at the Bernabeu had wanted to bring the planned move forward in light of a crippling injury crisis.

However, despite the fact that Liverpool could lose the player as a free agent in the summer with his contract now just 146 days away from officially expiring, the Reds – led by manager Arne Slot, sporting director Richard Hughes and CEO of football Michael Edwards – were fully behind the decision to reject all and any approaches by Los Blancos.

The first offer that arrived on Liverpool’s desk dropped ahead of the window opening, with a lowly €15m (£12.5m, $15.5m) offer barely even being given the time of day.

And while Los Blancos did try again, AS reports that the second offer – widely reported to have arrived in week three of the window – hardly even raised the bar, having been reported as hitting just €16m (£13.3m, $16.53m).

Despite being given a flat ‘no’ by the Reds over a proposed January sale, AS reckons Real Madrid will have the last laugh over the destiny of Alexander-Arnold and they claim that a move to bring him to the Bernabeu as a free agent this summer is “90% done”.

Their report states: ‘Alexander-Arnold knows the terms of his Real Madrid contract, he knows it will be a long-term deal, and he knows his presentation will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Everything is finalized. Except for the signature. That has yet to happen. And that is the only thing keeping the deal at 90% instead of 100%. But the transfer is unofficially done. Trent continues to tell Real Madrid that he wants to play at the Bernabéu, and he is sticking to his word. Optimism remains high at the club.’

Liverpool told two reasons why Alexander-Arnold wants to join Real Madrid

And while AS – known in Spain as Real’s unofficial sounding board through the media – offers a small caveat as to why the deal could collapse, acknowledging a ‘possible last-minute change of heart from the player’, they insist that scenario is ‘not expected’.

And unlike their other full-back target – Bayern Munich’s left-sided star Alphonso Davies, who was always seen as more of a long-shot, Alexander-Arnold has always shown what they describe as a ‘firm commitment to joining Madrid’.

Explaining as to why Alexander-Arnold is ready to say yes to the challenge of joining Real, they say he wants to embrace a new career challenge after fulfilling his dream of holding aloft the Premier League title at a packed Anfield in May before departing on a new adveture.

They also say he wants to play with his close friend Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu and while they state Liverpool are clinging on to the dream of a last-minute change of heart, AS insists that when Alexander-Arnold says yes to Real, he means yes to Real.

In the meantime, Liverpool expect to reveal today the extent of the injury that forced Alexander-Arnold from the field in Saturday’s win at Bournemouth. And while there is a confidence he has avoided a serious problem, he is unlikely to be risked in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham at Anfield on Thursday.

Liverpool transfer latest: Striker links debunked; Reds made ‘signing of the season’

Meanwhile, claims that Liverpool were in the mix at any point in January to sign Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas have been dismissed after the Nurnberg hitman completed one of the bigger deals on deadline day by securing a move to Brighton.

The teenage striker has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with the Seagulls though will spend the remainder of the season on loan with the Bundesliga 2. club.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s decision not to dip their hands into their pockets throughout January has been assessed by Jamie Carragher, who insists time will tell if FSG got the decision right.

The Reds legend, though, already feels the Merseysiders have pulled off the signing of the season, regardless of what happens over the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

