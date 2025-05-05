Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed he’s “sick” of one thing he keeps hearing after the news that star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave the club.

Alexander-Arnold revealed on Monday that he’ll be leaving Anfield at the end of the season. He has been involved with the club for 20 years, since he was six years old.

But his contract is running down, and rather than penning a new deal, as Liverpool wanted, he’s decided to go elsewhere. He’s not revealed his destination, but if it’s not Real Madrid, almost every transfer insider in the world will look very silly, with all of them pointing to the Spanish capital club for the right-back.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Carragher has hit out at non-Reds fans for telling supporters of the club how they should feel.

“There’s this thing that I’ve been reading throughout the day, obviously when the news breaks,” Carragher said.

“You’ve got the reaction of Liverpool supporters, which are different. Some people wish him all the best, some people are really angry, some people are somewhere in the middle. I’m probably one of the ones who are somewhere in the middle.

“But I’m sick all day of reading about journalists, or other people who have got no affiliation to Liverpool, telling Liverpool supporters how they should feel.

“I just wanted to mention that I don’t think people out there should be telling Liverpool supporters how they should feel. Liverpool supporters, like Trent – he can do what he wants, it’s his career, fine, good luck to him – but Liverpool supporters can also feel how they want about this situation.”

DON’T MISS: Trent Alexander-Arnold: Nine Liverpool replacement options as Real Madrid move confirmed

Carragher contradicts himself

But earlier in the day, when giving his thoughts on Alexander-Arnold’s exit, Carragher said the ‘unconditional support’ the right-back ‘received from the Kop has gone’ and he stated ‘it has to be this way at the biggest clubs’.

That sounds an awful lot like he’s telling fans and people connected with the club that they should stop backing Alexander-Arnold given he’s left the club.

If he feels it has to be that way, it sounds as if Carragher’s views are strong, and he feels it’s what Liverpool fans should also feel.

Carragher also stated on Sky Sports that he’s “disappointed” that Alexander-Arnold doesn’t want to fight with the Reds in the strong position they’re now in.

Alexander-Arnold round-up: Real want stat for CWC

David Ornstein has revealed that Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Real will begin in July, after the group stages of the Club World Cup.

However, fellow transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that Real are ‘confident’ they’ll have the right-back for the tournament, which seemingly suggests he’ll be there from the start, if Liverpool agree to it.

Meanwhile, Real are said to be ready to give Alexander-Arnold the lion’s share of responsibility on set pieces. He’ll be able to move into midfield to get onto attacks and deliver crosses.

They also believe he’s a ‘first-class’ defender, despite the criticism the Liverpool man has faced for that side of his game in England.

How will Alexander-Arnold fare at Real?