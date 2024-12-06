Martim Fernandes is a target for Liverpool amid uncertainty over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool are reportedly one of the Premier League clubs who are tracking Porto right-back Martim Fernandes, amid uncertainty over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool could potentially lose their star right-back this summer. His contract is up at the end of the season, meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in January.

Pushing for his signing the hardest are Real Madrid, who view him as their latest potential superstar.

Though Liverpool are still trying to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal, insider David Ornstein feels there are suitors trying to lure him away.

As a result, TBRFootball reports the Reds are looking to Porto’s Fernandes as a potential replacement.

They are said to be among the Premier League sides who have watched the 18-year-old – who has four assists this season – in recent weeks, along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The attack-minded right-back is said to have large potential, and interest spans beyond just England, with Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen also in the mix for Fernandes.

More Liverpool right-back targets

TEAMtalk is aware of four more right-backs on the list of Liverpool, in case Alexander-Arnold does leave.

On that list are: Jeremie Frimpong, Lutsharel Geertruida, Vanderson and Amar Dedic.

However, Real also have a list of players they’ll pursue instead of Alexander-Arnold, aware he might not join.

TEAMtalk is aware of interest from Los Blancos in: Frimpong, Diogo Dalot, Pedro Porro and Andrei Ratiu.

Liverpool round-up: Anthony Gordon still on radar

After their attempts to land him in the summer, Liverpool are reportedly still keen on the signing of Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

They are also looking to sign Marcus Thuram, and are said to be top of the pile for the Inter Milan striker.

Meanwhile, they have been given hope of keeping Mohamed Salah, as Paris Saint-Germain’s president has confirmed they have never spoken to the Liverpool winger.

However, an explosive report claims the Egyptian superstar is now wanted by Real Madrid.

Who is Martim Fernandes?

Born in January 2006, Fernandes started his career at local side Valonguense before joining Porto’s academy at the age of 11.

He worked his way through the ranks and grew up idolising Diogo Dalot, who made eight first-team appearances for Porto before joining Manchester United in 2018.

The right-back made his senior debut for Porto B in Liga Portugal 2 in August 2022 at the age of 16 years and six months, making him the third-youngest player to represent their reserves.

He represented Portugal at the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship and helped his country reach the final, where they lost 1-0 to Italy.

After winning Porto’s Young Athlete of the Year award in September 2023, he made his first-team debut a month later in a Taca de Portugal game against Vilar de Perdizes.

The defender made his Primeira Liga debut against Sporting CP in April 2024 and registered an assist in a 2-2 draw.

He finished his breakthrough season with six first-team appearances, including a cameo appearance in the Taca de Portugal final win over Sporting CP.

The 18-year-old was also part of the Porto side that reached the UEFA Youth League semi-finals in 2023/24 and scored in their penalty shootout defeat against AC Milan.

Fernandes is an attacking full-back and has showcased his impressive pace and crossing ability, registering four assists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.