Jamie Carragher feels Liverpool have to turn their backs on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed he feels Trent Alexander-Arnold has ‘chosen to become a rival’ of the club, and they ‘have to’ drop their support of the right-back.

The Reds entered April staring down the barrel of a triple exit. Indeed, each of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold were set to leave on free transfers at the end of the season.

But during April, fears of the former pair exiting were allayed, as both penned new contracts. There was no sign of Alexander-Arnold doing the same, though.

He remained quiet on his future until May 5, when the right-back announced his decision to leave Liverpool. While there is no announcement on his next move yet, it’s been heavily suggested he’s going to Real Madrid, both before and since his Anfield exit was announced.

Reds legend Carragher, writing for the Telegraph, feels ‘swapping Liverpool red for Real Madrid white means he has chosen to become a rival’.

Carragher feels Alexander-Arnold will get the same sort of icy reception Luis Suarez got when returning to Anfield as a Barcelona player, despite his 20-year association being far longer than Suarez’s time at the club.

Carragher also feels the ‘unconditional support Alexander-Arnold received from the Kop has gone’ and he feels ‘it has to be this way at the biggest clubs’.

He also stated that anything which ‘undermines’ Liverpool’s potential success is ‘a threat’ and feels the defender’s decision is ‘making it harder for his own club’ to win another league title.

Real Madrid move still expected

The expectation that Alexander-Arnold will join Real has been reiterated by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

“BREAKING: Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, here we go!” he said.

“Decision to leave Liverpool now confirmed as Trent says goodbye to the club after winning one more PL title.

“Documents being prepared for Trent to join Real Madrid on a 5 year contract, verbal agreement done.”

A number of other insiders have also stated since the Liverpool announcement their expectation that the right-back will join Real.

Liverpool round-up: Alexander-Arnold would have stayed

It’s been revealed that two years ago, under Jurgen Klopp, Alexander-Arnold was ready to pen a new Liverpool deal, but an offer never came, which allowed his contract to run down, with the right-back then becoming able to leave on a free this summer.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands a Reds move for Dean Huijsen is under threat, as Chelsea have offered a better financial package for the Bournemouth man.

Liverpool could snatch a player from the Blues, though, as it’s reported they are in contact over a move for forward Christopher Nkunku.

Another forward on the Anfield club’s radar is Xavi Simons, who Liverpool are reportedly planning a bid north of £50million for.

