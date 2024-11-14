Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has revealed Trent Alexander-Arnold is “talking a lot” to Real Madrid, and new Liverpool boss Arne Slot will “make his voice heard” around the retentions of three Reds stars.

Alexander-Arnold is in the same boat as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, in that all three are due to leave at the end of the season. But perhaps the most has been made about the future of the right-back.

That’s as there are genuine links to Real Madrid, where it looks increasingly likely he will sign. Heading towards what should be his peak years, Alexander-Arnold could well make the move, and as per Wyness, he is in constant conversation with them.

“These three contract negotiations are going on very much in the background. Certainly, I’m hearing that Trent and Real Madrid are talking a lot at the moment,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“There’s no doubt Slot has had a great start, and he’ll have a much stronger position in these talks.

“He’s been a great replacement for Klopp so far and I’ve been very impressed with his start. His voice will now be heard even more on these issues as we move forward.”

TAA could move in January

The most likely course of action for Alexander-Arnold is that he leaves on a free transfer at the end of the season. That would surely be Real’s preference, and those deals are the type they are very good at pulling off.

However, with Dani Carvajal sidelined, a January move has been mooted, and they are perhaps seeing if Alexander-Arnold would be happy to move then, with a recent report suggesting Liverpool could benefit from that.

It’s believed Real are willing to send the Reds €25m (£21m/$26.6m) and midfield man Aurelien Tchouameni for Alexander-Arnold in January.

It is also said they feel Liverpool will accept that, and therefore they would need the right-back to ditch the Anfield outfit six months earlier than expected.

Whether or not he would do that to his boyhood club is a big question, as if he is to leave, he’d surely rather not leave them short amid a fantastic season in which he could win the Premier League and Champions League, with Liverpool top of both.

Liverpool round-up: Competition for big name

Also in January, it’s been suggested Liverpool could go back in for Martin Zubimendi, who may be more willing to move from Real Sociedad now. However, it’s believed Arsenal have rejoined the race, with Manchester City also hunting the midfielder.

The Reds will also have big-club competition for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, as after dazzling Liverpool, it’s believed he’s caught the eye of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have learned that Andrija Maksimovic will cost them a decent sum, with Red Star Belgrade in a very strong selling position, as per TEAMtalk sources.

And Premier League struggles Wolves have been backed to land Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, who it seems will be surplus to requirements at Anfield this summer.

TAA a Liverpool icon