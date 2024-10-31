Alexander-Arnold ‘the chosen one’ for Real Madrid with date set for talks to ‘intensify’ over Liverpool swoop

Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold is the ‘favourite’ to join Real Madrid this summer and become their long-term successor for Dani Carvajal at right-back, according to a report.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Alexander-Arnold is ‘the chosen one’ for Real Madrid as he is their No 1 target for the 2025 summer transfer window. There has been tentative speculation that Real Madrid could move for him in January, following Carvajal’s ACL injury, but they will have to wait until next summer as Liverpool will not sell mid-season.

Madrid have been linked with several other right-backs in case they cannot land Alexander-Arnold, including some from other Premier League giants.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro and Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen are just some of the names on Madrid’s scouting list.

However, the man Madrid president Florentino Perez really wants is Alexander-Arnold, as he can provide a unique threat from the right-back position.

AS add that Madrid will ‘intensify’ their chase to sign the England star on January 1. Should Liverpool have failed to tie him down to fresh terms by that stage, then Madrid will be able to enter official talks with him over a pre-contract agreement. That will in turn set up a stunning free transfer for Madrid, and a damaging exit for Liverpool.

DON’T MISS: Brentford name their price as Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle queue up for on fire forward

Bellingham eyes massive Madrid link-up

Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is known to be eager to play alongside England team-mate and close friend Alexander-Arnold in the Spanish capital.

On Wednesday, it was claimed that the full-back ‘intends’ to leave Liverpool after rejecting ‘several’ contract offers from the Anfield club.

Of course, Alexander-Arnold is not the only key Liverpool star whose contract is running down, with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah in the same position.

At the time of writing, skipper Van Dijk looks the most likely to stay as he has confirmed renewal talks are underway. Salah’s future is unclear though as the Saudis continue to chase him.

Earlier this week, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher criticised Alexander-Arnold’s decision to prioritise a Ballon d’Or over the Champions League or World Cup, while also explaining why Reds fans will be especially angry if he departs.

“My first thought when I read that was, ‘you’re not gonna win the Ballon d’Or as a right-back for Liverpool’. Ballon d’Or winners normally play for Real Madrid or Barcelona, that’s where the best players in the world go,” the pundit said.

“If that’s his ultimate ambition… I think he was asked about winning the Champions League, the World Cup or the Ballon d’Or and he chose the Ballon d’Or which I think is a bit strange or bizarre. He’s always picked the World Cup or the Champions League [before] – it’s a team game.

“He’s got massive ambition and why not, you only get one career. He is a unique full-back, he’s absolutely amazing. He gets Liverpool back in the game [vs Arsenal] with the pass.

“But the first thing that came to me when I read that interview is that that makes me think he’s going to Real Madrid. I actually think Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will stay, I do believe that.”

Carragher added: “There’s something about Real Madrid, it is the biggest club in the world. You go back to [him] being a local lad, there will be a frustration among Liverpool supporters the longer this carries on.

“In the past you’ve had two players, one was Steve McManaman who went to Real Madrid, won two European cups. But that wasn’t a successful Liverpool team.

“You had Steven Gerrard, the team I played in. We weren’t one of the very best, we were a top four team, won cups of course we did.

“[With] those two players – Gerrard didn’t move, McManaman did – Liverpool weren’t the best. When Trent’s been a Liverpool player, they have been the best, and been very close to being the best every season.

“So their [the Liverpool supporters’] reaction will be, ‘well if you’re a local player, and Liverpool are competing for the league and Champions League every season, what more do you want?’”

READ MORE: Real reasons Liverpool and Man City rejected Ruben Amorim emerge, as Man Utd roll the dice

Liverpool latest: Slot rejects transfer, two left-back targets

Meanwhile, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has shut down speculation that summer arrival Federico Chiesa could leave the club as early as January.

When asked if the winger might depart on loan, Slot replied: “It hasn’t gone through my mind at all.

“First is to get him fit. He missed pre-season and in pre-season he was in low intensity sessions as he was only training with three or four players. To go to a high intensity league is difficult for every player.

“It hasn’t been perfect yet so we are trying to find the right way to build him up and I’m fully confident that will happen.”

Liverpool are understood to be on the hunt for a younger left-back who can provide cover for Andy Robertson and eventually replace him.

TBR Football state that Liverpool officials are ‘closely monitoring’ Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez and Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ajax’s Jorrel Hato is another player who has admirers at Liverpool, and he can operate as a centre-half, too.

End of an era at Liverpool?