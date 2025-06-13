Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to become very successful at Real Madrid

Stan Collymore has suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold can become “one of the most successful British players” in football, like Gareth Bale, after his move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has been presented to Real fans. He made a move to the club a month before he was due to leave Liverpool, with Real reportedly paying them around £10million.

The speedy transfer was so that the right-back could feature at the Club World Cup, in which Real will first play Al-Hilal on June 18.

Liverpool have been told by Stan Collymore to move on from Alexander-Arnold, but he feels there’s an enormous future on the cards for him at Real.

Collymore told Caught Offside: “Liverpool and their fans need to move on quickly from this Trent Alexander-Arnold situation – and I think that most have already done so. Liverpool are not a club to cry over spilled milk, so it is simply a case of forgetting and looking ahead.

“The move to Real Madrid is an excellent one for Trent, given that they are arguably the world’s biggest club. As a sportsman, you want to play for the world’s best and compete for trophies on a regular occasion, and he will certainly do that in Madrid.

“And I think that this move was the only possible step up that he could have made from Liverpool. And the fact that he has embraced the move quickly by learning Spain well enough to speak it fluently at his press conference is excellent.

“It sends a message to Real Madrid’s hierarchy, his new teammates and the club’s supporters that he is there for the long haul, and I would not be surprised to see him end his time there with a similar CV to Gareth Bale – and considering his efforts at Liverpool, it would make him one of the most successful British players to have played football.”

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

Alexander-Arnold made emotional exit

Alexander-Arnold himself has discussed the emotion of his exit from Liverpool, and how he was sent off by the owners.

“Being at Liverpool for so long, experiencing everything I did was incredible,” he said.

“Knowing it was coming to an end was always going to be emotional for me. But I felt I went out in a way I’m happy about. The send off I got, the way the treated me, the way the fans were was outstanding. I couldn’t say a bad word.

“Speaking to the players, the manager, the owners they were all incredible, showed a lot of support.

“I had an amazing conversation in the last couple of days with the owners, they were very warm and welcoming, thanked me for everything I gave in service to the club, wished me well on my future journey and said I’d always be welcome back at the club at any point.

“To have those words from the club is amazing. Sent off in the perfect way. Now to face a new challenge. I’m very very excited. Over the moon to be here. I’m very lucky and very proud to be here.”

Real Madrid round-up: Alonso demands Firmino

Alexander-Arnold could reunited with a former Liverpool team-mate at Real, as manager Xabi Alonso has reportedly demanded the signing of Roberto Firmino.

His desire to sign a centre-forward who can dominate the penalty area has seen him ask for the former Liverpool man.

Meanwhile, Real seem almost certain to keep Arsenal target Rodrygo for the season.

It’s said the winger has decided to stay, as he’s very happy following the first training sessions under Alonso.

How will Alexander-Arnold fare at Real?