Liverpool manager Arne Slot has offered his thoughts on persistent media speculation suggesting Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid as a free agent – and the Reds manager has indicated he soon wants the situation resolved for his vice-captain, as well as Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The 26-year-old is one of the most important players at Liverpool, having risen through their academy ranks to become regarded as one of, if not the, best right-backs in world football. With an incredible 102 goal contributions (19 goals, 83 assists) from his 319 appearances, he boasts a formidable record for a so-called defensive player.

However, with his contract expiring in June 2025, the Reds are in real danger of losing Alexander-Arnold to a free transfer next summer. And with their vice-captain eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement overseas in just 74 days on January 1, speculation over a move to Real Madrid has intensified in recent weeks.

However, Slot remains unmoved by the situation and insists he can see nothing but total focus from the player, just the same as his teammates Salah and Van Dijk, who find themselves in the same situation.

“These players are used to being linked with all the top clubs on a daily basis,” the Reds boss told a press conference. “If they have contracts or not. If you think they’re disturbed by these interests, then I think you don’t do justice to how strong they are mentally and what they are used to. This is part of our job.

“I was at Feyenoord last year and they linked me with many clubs and before that and before that. This is part of this world we are living in. You just focus on what you have to do. Maybe if you’re 17 or 18 years of age, that could be difficult for you. But Trent has won the league, has won the Champions League.

“Virgil and Mo the same. I don’t think that is a problem for them to perform. That’s also what we see at the moment because they’re playing really well, put it that way.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold: What has he said on Liverpool future?

Slot, though, has indicated he wants the decision resolved soon, adding: “For me, it is not something I am wondering about. If after the last game of this season is played then it might bother me to think ‘Are they here or not?’ But my main focus is now the short-term and I think in football it is mainly about the short-term – especially if you are a manager.”

Slot’s comments certainly tally with a man who is not panicking and perhaps with good reason. TEAMtalk sources have informed us that the Reds remain ‘calm and confident’ that Alexander-Arnold will sign on the dotted line and that staying at Anfield remains his top priority.

The player himself has also indicated his plans to stay on, stating: “I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked what could influence that decision, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Ironically, historical comments made by Alexander-Arnold back also suggest he would favour Barcelona over Real Madrid.

“I’d say my favourite other team would be Barca,” he told GQ in 2020.

“I feel as though they’ve got kind of the same values and beliefs as Liverpool, they like to bring players through the academy. I grew up watching Messi and that special Barcelona team, with Iniesta, Xavi, Henry, Eto’o.”

As far as potential replacements for Alexander-Arnold go, Liverpool have recently been tipped to launch a move for Fiorentina’s Italy Under-21s star Michael Kayode, who has been cleared to leave if his asking price is met.

That news follows speculation that Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong will also be targeted were Alexander-Arnold to depart.

Meanwhile, respected German journalist Christian Falk has revealed Liverpool are battling Borussia Dortmund to sign Red Star Belgrade Andrija Maksimovic, who is seen as “one of the next big jewels in football” by the Bundesliga giants.

The playmaker is only 17 but is already being regarded as a major star in the making.

Elsewhere, the Reds continue to be linked with a move for Inter’s Nicolo Barella amid claims they are readying a massive €80m offer to beat Real Madrid and Manchester City to his signature and amid claims the Serie A champions may be forced to sell in 2025.

Liverpool and City have both been given encouragement that they can sign English starlet Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has caught the eye for Dortmund this season.

According to Falk, the winger is ‘dreaming’ about returning to England by joining either Liverpool or City.

Alexander-Arnold’s next deal will be the second biggest in Liverpool history

With his current £180k a week deal due to expire next summer, Liverpool know the latest deal they hope to agree with Alexander-Arnold will likely be the second most lucrative in their history.

Their current top earner is Salah on £350,000 a week; if he agrees to sign, his new package at Anfield will likely net Alexander-Arnold a very hefty pay rise.