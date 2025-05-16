Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told by Paddy Pimblett not to attend the Liverpool trophy parade

A famous Liverpool fan has told Trent Alexander-Arnold not to attend the club’s Premier League trophy campaign, as he took aim at the star who is “meant to be a Scouser” but two team-mates are now “more scouse.”

Alexander-Arnold has been a Liverpool player since he was six years old. Now 26, he has spent the last 20 years of his life at Anfield, but this is his last one.

He announced his decision to leave in May, and fans have been angered by the fact that he’d leave his boyhood club, and let his deal run down, meaning the Reds can’t make a fee from him.

Famous Liverpool fan, UFC fighter Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, has raged at Alexander-Arnold, who he feels has turned his back on his city and should not attend the trophy parade.

“I’ve never, ever in my life seen one of our players get booed. That’s how you know it’s real. It’s standard. If you’re going to string your club along… You’re meant to be a Scouser, lad. [Virgil] van Dijk and [Mohamed] Salah are now more Scousers than he is, simple as that,” Pimblett told ESPN.

“They were talking all year about wanting to stay, wanting to sign a new contract. He just didn’t do an interview about it because he knew he was leaving.

“Even that pitiful video he put out. Reading a teleprompter. Nothing that he said was from his heart. He didn’t even get emotional, if I was leaving Liverpool Football Club I’d be crying my eyes out. He’s forgotten where he’s come from.

“All the pundits and that, don’t try and tell me how I should feel. If I feel like booing him, I’ll boo him. It’s as simple as that. He shouldn’t be at the trophy parade because it will just bring the mood down.”

DON’T MISS: The SIX best and worst Trent Alexander-Arnold moments for Liverpool as Real Madrid take huge risk

Alexander-Arnold won’t dampen occasion

While Pimblett feels Alexander-Arnold will dampen the occasion, his captain Van Dijk disagrees. Asked if that would be the case after Liverpool’s last game, the centre-back said : “I don’t think so. It shouldn’t. There’s a lot more players that also deserve an amazing day.”

Van Dijk also said he wants to see his team-mate lift the Premier League trophy before he departs.

“We want to win two more games and after the final whistle, including him [Alexander-Arnold], lift the trophy up and celebrate like we have never done before,” he said.

Some Liverpool fans might not share the same feeling as Van Dijk, and whether Alexander-Arnold is again booed at the parade, and in the next couple of games, remains to be seen.

If Jan Molby were to get his way, there’d be no chance of the right-back being booed again on the field, as he “wouldn’t play him again this season.”

Liverpool round-up: Salah thought he was gone

When Liverpool superstar Salah was yet to be offered a new contract by the club, he has revealed he felt there was a “10 per cent” chance of re-signing given the Reds’ policy on players over 30.

Another attacker, Rayan Cherki, could join the club after being offered to them, as it’s reported he ‘wants to join’ Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Glen Johson has told the Reds they should be “doing everything” to sign Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella, who he feels is the best in his position in the Premier League “by far”.

At right-back, they have also been told to sign a star player, with Darren Bent advocating for the signing of Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

How will Alexander-Arnold fare at Real Madrid?