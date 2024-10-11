Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold told he ‘has to go to Real Madrid’ as pundit predicts Anfield return

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told by an ESPN pundit why he simply has to consider any offer that comes in from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract, just like fellow top-class stars Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah. The right-back’s situation is the most alarming due to the fact he is 26 and is heading into his peak years.

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for elite players who are entering the final few months of their contracts and they are keeping a close eye on Alexander-Arnold.

On October 1, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are preparing a bumper new deal for the England ace. But the Reds still have not ramped up contract talks with the playmaker’s entourage by sending that offer, while Van Dijk is next in line for fresh terms at Anfield.

During an appearance on ESPN, former Everton and Sheffield United player Don Hutchison explained why Alexander-Arnold should try out a new challenge in the Spanish capital. However, the pundit did suggest that the local lad could return to finish his career at Liverpool one day.

“It has been a topic of discussion between me and pals. I think the honest answer is, I think you have to go Real Madrid. You have to try it,” he said.

“Trent has been at Liverpool for 20 years. He has won everything there is to win in the game. Liverpool fans would be desperate for him to stay, and rightly so, because he is a great player.

“But if you are Trent and your contract is running down, you can play for Liverpool, you can win trophies and be a legend at the football club. One club man. All of that.

“Or you can try and go to Real Madrid. You are playing with Jude Bellingham, Vini Junior, Mbappe and all the legends that are playing there.

“You can put on the white shirt, test it and see if you are good enough. You can win more Champions Leagues. You can win La Ligas. There is plenty of time for Trent still to come back, so if I was in his shoes, I would go.”

Liverpool must put everything towards Alexander-Arnold contract

It would be disastrous if Liverpool lost Alexander-Arnold, especially for nothing. Fans would be extremely disappointed as he is viewed as a future captain of the club when Van Dijk retires.

Alexander-Arnold is looked at as the next Steven Gerrard that Liverpool can build their team around. Plus, his unique skillset means it would take more than one player to replace his output and influence.

Liverpool should make him the highest paid player at Anfield, even ahead of the likes of Salah and Van Dijk.

This, as well as the fact Alexander-Arnold loves the club, will make it very hard for him to leave.

However, Madrid will fancy their chances of striking a monumental deal for the 32-cap international as they can give him the chance to win even more major trophies.

Los Blancos have been tipped to swoop for Alexander-Arnold in January following an injury to right-back Dani Carvajal, but that rumour has since been shut down.

Liverpool news: Matip ‘mega coup’, title advantage

Meanwhile, reports in Germany state that Schalke are eyeing a huge reunion with Joel Matip following his exit from Liverpool at the end of last season.

Matip has held talks with several clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Fulham but still has not found a new club.

On Thursday it emerged that Schalke are plotting the ‘mega coup’ signing of Matip, who made 258 first-team appearances for the German outfit before joining Liverpool in 2016.

It remains to be seen whether Schalke can convince the centre-back to drop down to the second tier in Germany, though.

Elsewhere, Chris Sutton has explained a big advantage Liverpool may have over title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal this term.

“I looked at the Liverpool bench at the weekend, and I know they made changes as well and rotated a little bit, and when I see Man City’s squad and a lot being made about Rodri’s injury, and they’re going to miss him of course, and you look at Arsenal and Arteta gives young players opportunities,” Sutton began on Radio 5 Live.

“But you look at Liverpool’s squad and think ‘Blimey’, that’s strong, that’s a deep squad that they’ve got. And they’re not going under the radar really, but I don’t think any of us really thought at the start of the season that Liverpool would be serious title contenders, and just at this moment in time, it’s a pretty impressive start from Slot.”

Real Madrid’s past English players

If Alexander-Arnold was to move to Real Madrid, he would become just the seventh English player in their history (presuming nobody else new got there before him). Owen is one of the existing six.

The striker – who won the Ballon d’Or in 2001 – left Liverpool for Madrid in 2004. However, he only spent a year there, scoring 16 goals from 45 appearances, before returning to English football with Newcastle.

Owen was part of the same squad as David Beckham and Jonathan Woodgate. While the latter’s spell was hampered by injuries, Beckham became Madrid’s most-used English player by the end of his four-year spell, which included 159 appearances and 20 goals.

That appearance tally was one greater than Steve McManaman’s, who moved from Liverpool to Madrid in 1999 and scored 14 goals across his four seasons in Spain.

Rewinding further, the first English player at Real Madrid was Laurie Cunningham, who arrived from West Brom in 1979 and scored 19 goals from 64 appearances.

And of course, Real Madrid currently have an English star on their books in the shape of Jude Bellingham, who has had a major impact as an attacking midfielder since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer.