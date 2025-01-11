Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both out of contract at Liverpool this summer

Mo Salah is the perfect example to Trent Alexander-Arnold in not letting his Liverpool contract negotiations distract from putting in consistently strong performances, amid rising fears both stars could leave and with one observer revealing exactly how Arne Slot CAN cope without his Egyptian talisman.

The star duo are among three Liverpool stars whose deals run their course at the end of the current season, with a third leading light – skipper Virgil van Dijk – also falling out of contract this summer. But while captain colossus Van Dijk is nearing a new deal and is expected to stay, the Merseysiders remain some way off from announcing that Alexander-Arnold and Salah are also committing to extensions.

That has raised fears that the in-demand pair could well leave Anfield as free agents at the end of the current season and, given they are now eligible to secure moves to an overseas club of their choosing, speculation over the pair making free transfers continues to dominate column inches.

Despite all the hullabaloo over their futures, Salah‘s performances for Liverpool have rarely dipped – and have arguably never been better. The same, however, cannot be said for Alexander-Arnold, who was given a torrid afternoon by Manchester United last weekend before his late withdrawal spared him any further embarrassment.

Now the Reds vice-captain has been given advice by Emile Heskey on how to handle the transfer heat – and believes he can learn a lot from the Egyptian superstar.

“Players can get distracted, especially when it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world that are showing an interest, and the stakes are high,” said Heskey.

“It takes real mental strength to ignore it. You’re looking at Mo Salah, he’s never dropped his level while everything has been going on with his contract this season.

“It takes real mental strength to get through those times as a player. The uncertainty can be hard to deal with, and also the interest of other clubs. You’re gonna have ups, you’re gonna have downs. You’ve got to try and find that medium that helps you to get through. Salah has been remarkably consistent. His end product is still there with goals and assists.”

GO DEEPER

➡️ Liverpool could set deadline on Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid decision as FSG grow impatient

➡️ Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid ‘fuse lit’ as Liverpool are left reeling by bold new transfer claims

Liverpool told they can survive with life after Salah

Alexander-Arnold’s performance last Sunday at Anfield drew widespread criticism with Roy Keane jokingly claiming the player might have to forget about links to Real Madrid and think more of life at Tranmere Rovers if he did not improve.

Heskey, however, feels there were mitigating circumstances to his display and feels he was left too badly exposed.

“Yeah, look, I think it’s something that we’ve spoken about year-on-year for Trent,” he continued. “We never talk about his on-ball abilities. It’s off-ball abilities, isn’t it? It’s defending. It’s positional play. It’s aggression. He didn’t show any of them against Man United.

“It looked like United actually went at him. They targeted him. I think his teammates could have helped him out a bit more. As a player, if I know someone’s not doubling up, and I can see that players are really getting at my teammate, I would come across and help him. You can’t just leave him on his own to be taken on.

“I get it, sometimes you need to be able to deal with 1v1s, but if you’re not dealing with the 1v1s well enough, then his teammates must help out. This is one of the things that we constantly point our fingers at others, but there’s 11 people on the pitch, 10 outfield players, and they’ve got to help each other. It’s not just 1v1 all over the pitch.”

While Liverpool still hope to keep both players, negotiations with both Salah and Alexander-Arnold are not yet close to reaching a breakthrough.

And with Salah enjoying an incredible season for the Reds, supporters have been left in fear over how his exit could impact the club next season.

However, former Man Utd star Louis Saha is adamant Liverpool have the players to cover such a loss.

“Football is not mathematical – there are human beings in every situation and Mohamed Salah may have his own wishes,” Salah told Paddy Power.

“He might have expressed things or asked things [from Liverpool]. It’s going to be hard for Liverpool to replace such a big player with good stats – that’s the trouble.

“But they’re probably thinking about other players and timings to do it. They have a bit of a problem as Mo Salah keeps coming out saying he’s not got an offer and that’s not helping but that’s the situation that Liverpool face.

“I’m not worried because of Liverpool’s style of play and the way they use Mo Salah. He’s a great player, but they have some other exciting players. Federico Chiesa is sitting on the bench, and they have Luis Díaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Núñez – they have a lot of players. They may not be able to shine as much as Salah but Liverpool have options – I’m very impressed with Cody Gakpo’s form too. That’s why Liverpool aren’t panicking.”

He added: “The style of play and the foundations they’ve managed to create is important. It could be Salah, but it could be another player – they have that confidence, and I hope they’re right.

“I wish the best for Salah because he’s an amazing player for the Premier League and I want him to stay there, but who knows?”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Slot breaks silence on Kvaratskhelia

On the subject of Salah, Liverpool have been advised that they should controversially allow the 32-year-old’s contract at Anfield to lapse and that they should bid him an emotional farewell at the season’s end.

Salah is fourth on Liverpool’s all-time top-scorers list and a major reason why they are hunting four trophies this season. However, FSG have been advised of the two major reasons why they should brutally say goodbye to him this summer.

One man who could potentially replicate Salah’s success at Anfield and who is equally coveted in the world game is Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian is one of the world’s most in-demand players and, amid suggestions his exit from the Serie A side could be on the cards this month, the Reds have been linked with a swap deal, which could see two Red men trade places with the star.

However, Slot has offered a very honest reply, asking journalist posing the question to ‘please don’t’, while also telling Harvey Elliott a few home truths amid his own exit speculation.

As for Alexander-Arnold, reports in Spain now claim Real Madrid have suffering major FOMO and are ‘trembling’ at the thought of missing his signing to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga side are now described as serious suitors for the Reds vice-captain and amid claims they are willing to offer the player a hugely-attractive salary to move to Germany.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk or Salah: Can you master our quiz?