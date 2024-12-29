Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid ‘practically done’ as star ‘ignores’ Liverpool contract offers

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the cusp of joining Real Madrid after snubbing all offers to extend his contract with Liverpool, according to new reports in Spain.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most talked about players in the world currently as he is an elite star who could be available on a free transfer. Liverpool have so far been unable to tie the supremely talented right-back down to fresh terms, with his existing deal due to expire in June.

From January 1 (Wednesday), Alexander-Arnold can speak with interested foreign clubs about a blockbuster free transfer away from Anfield.

Real Madrid have long since positioned themselves at the front of the queue to snap Alexander-Arnold up, having identified him as a perfect successor for Dani Carvajal.

Earlier this week, Spanish newspaper Marca claimed that the playmaker has informed Liverpool of his decision to join Madrid at the end of the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano then cooled such rumours by stating that ‘everything is under control’ at Liverpool and that ‘nothing has been communicated’ yet to Madrid. However, the Spanish press continue to state that Alexander-Arnold is poised to join Madrid.

As per the latest from AS, Alexander-Arnold is ‘on the verge’ of signing for the Spanish titans as the agreement is ‘practically done’.

Madrid are expected to announce the capture ‘imminently’ as talks are ’90 per cent complete’, with only the final details needing to be ironed out.

Liverpool are pressing hard to convince their academy graduate to stay, but he is ‘ignoring’ their pleas as he wants to link up with Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu.

The report adds that Madrid will continue to monitor the situations of fellow right-backs Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) and Juanlu (Sevilla) until Alexander-Arnold decides he will definitely join them.

Spanish press talking up Alexander-Arnold transfer

While Liverpool fans will understandably be concerned about these claims, it is important to reiterate Romano’s stance that Alexander-Arnold is still weighing up his future and has not made a firm decision either way.

Members of the Spanish press are getting very excited about the potential arrival of Alexander-Arnold and may also be getting ahead of themselves as a result.

The 26-year-old could earn more money in Spain and also establish himself as an even bigger star on the world stage. But Liverpool have been fantastic this season under Arne Slot and are right in the mix for trophies such as the Premier League and Champions League, which could convince Alexander-Arnold to stay.

John Arne Riise and Roberto Martinez are just some of the pundits who have chimed in on Alexander-Arnold’s situation recently.

Ex-Liverpool star Arne Riise thinks Alexander-Arnold is ‘happy’ at Anfield but ‘will go’ and take part in a new challenge at Madrid.

Former Everton boss Martinez believes the England ace would have penned a new deal a long time ago if he was intent on staying at Liverpool.

Liverpool transfers: Winger decision made; signing boost

Meanwhile, Liverpool have decided whether they will keep winger Luis Diaz after learning that Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a new offer for him.

Reports claim PSG are willing to play £50m and offer one of their own players in exchange for Diaz.

But Liverpool will reject any such proposals as Slot has been impressed by Diaz, while the forward is happy at the club, too.

The Reds are known to be in the market for a new central defender even if Virgil van Dijk extends his contract.

Liverpool are vying with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Newcastle United for Crystal Palace leader Marc Guehi.

Liverpool have now been given a transfer lift as Guehi is reportedly ready to snub Chelsea and Newcastle and hold out for a Liverpool move.

Alexander-Arnold eyes big pay rise