Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool supporters have been left in awe of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance against Tottenham on Sunday, with several fans urging FSG to pay him whatever he wants to keep him and having joined Jamie Carragher in urging the star to cement his future at Anfield and spurn a move to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold falls out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – now an alarming nine days away. And with Real Madrid strongly leading the hunt for his signing, Liverpool have major fears that their vice-captain could be lured away on a free transfer.

Speaking after Sunday’s thumping 6-3 win at Tottenham, Liverpool supporters were united in their verdict of Alexander-Arnold’s display and have taken to social media platform X to urge FSG to roll out the red carpet to try and keep him on Merseyside.

‘Trent fair enough, write down whatever numbers you like fella,’ @AnfieldMagic wrote.

Co-founder of BornRedLFC, @asim_lfc agreed, adding: ‘Don’t try to kid yourselves and suggest Trent isn’t needed in the Slot system. There isn’t anyone like him. We tend to forget how teams can’t push on us the way they want because he’s the best ‘first-touch distributor’ in the world. That right foot is priceless.’

‘Mohamed Salah will get all the plaudits. But Trent Alexander-Arnold was absolutely unplayable today,’ user @InvertTheWing wrote.

‘You give him space. He sends a great ball to Diaz head. You try to press him after getting a bad pass, and force him to his weak foot, yet he sends a 40-yard-long ball and kills you easily. Trent Alexander Arnold. Superstar,’ @blankhndle agreed, while @SeanDOlfc added: ‘Laughable how good Trent is. Best of all time and it’s so obvious. He’s literally a match-winner at right-back.’

@appie_cfc commented: ‘Trent’s accuracy and precision on his long passes are not human, the way he can see all his teammates’ runs, pick the best one out and adjust the power and effect to his teammate’s run amazes me everytime. What a player to have.’

Carragher makes strong case for Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool

Carragher, meanwhile, has also launched a strong plea for Alexander-Arnold to sign a new deal.

“If Trent Alexander doesn’t care about (how he’s remembered) fine, but I think if he stays at the club he’ll be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play for the football club,” he told Sky Sports.

“If I was advising Trent, I would say…that a lot of it is the free transfer, but it’s that feeling that you’re leaving us for (nothing) and where’s our money to replace you. I would say sign a contract, have a decent buy-out clause in there that is ridiculous and if Real Madrid want to buy you in 12 months or two years’ time.”

According to FotMob, Alexander-Arnold created more chances than any other player, with four, having also recorded the most touches (93) and defensive actions (13) during the 6-3 victory.

@CounterPressers feels the 26-year-old deserves to be regarded as one of the greatest right-backs of all time and can rightly claim his place among some legends of the game.

‘This is one of the best RBs to ever grace the game. The creative force of an elite attacking midfielder. De Bruyne-esque in those right-half spaces. Underrated defensive dueller. Empathetic passer. Complete ball-striker. Intelligent. Relentless. Cafu. Alves. Trent. Alberto,’ they stated

User @Bd_irB_ll, meanwhile, feels Alexander-Arnold is also criminally undervalued, stating: ‘Still feels like we underrate Trent by categorizing his creativity as being from a fullback. He’s not just a historically creative for a fullback, he’s one of the great creators of this era period’

@Ic3Evaa then simply stated: ‘Trent is just fully the best RB in the world now, fairs.’

