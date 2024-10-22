Real Madrid could reportedly be well on their way to nabbing their man

Liverpool have been sent a dire new update on Trent Alexander-Arnold with a reputable former scout at Manchester United revealing he has heard that the player has decided he wants to sign for Real Madrid and will not be able to resist the lure of joining the European champions.

Alexander-Arnold has risen from the Liverpool academy that he joined back in 2004 at the age of six to arguably the best right-back in world football, having helped the club win seven major trophies since his debut in 2016. He has since racked up a hugely impressive 103 goal involvements from just 320 games with 19 goals and an unfeasibly good 83 assists arriving in that time.

But with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Liverpool are in serious danger of losing the player as a free agent and with the player able to sign a pre-contract agreement from January 1 – just 71 days from now – he has been very heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Amid the claims and counter-claims about the 26-year-old’s next move, a worrying new update has emerged from former Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown, who has revealed he has heard that Alexander-Arnold is now ready to communicate his wishes to sign for Real Madrid.

“I’m told he wants to go to Madrid,” Brown told Football Insider. “From the player’s point of view, a move to Real Madrid will always appeal.

“The manager there already knows him from his days on Merseyside. And if his contract situation is such that it allows him to explore a deal in January, I’ve heard there’s a very strong possibility that a move will happen.

“If you took Real Madrid out of the equation, any talk over his exit would be a non-story. Liverpool don’t want him to go and he wouldn’t want to move. But you throw Madrid into the running and all of a sudden it all changes.”

Brown also says TAA won’t be able to resist the chance of becoming a Real superstar, adding: “I fully expect that move to happen, and as much as Liverpool will want him to stay, turning down the chance to become a Galactico at Madrid would be too much to ask.”

Could Alexander-Arnold really depart and what has he said on Liverpool future?

Brown is certainly the first to report Alexander-Arnold will find the lure of the Bernabeu impossible to resist, with legendary eighties Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson also making clear his belief that the 26-year-old will ‘want to join his great mate, Jude Bellingham, in Spain’.

However, our understanding at TEAMtalk is that Alexander-Arnold’s first priority remains on signing that extension at Anfield and that he will give priority to the Reds in negotiations over his future.

His business dealings are managed by his father, Michael Arnold – himself a lifelong Liverpool fan – and it’s understood that the club themselves are also calm and confident that a new deal can be agreed with the player.

But with the clock ticking down towards the January window, it is easy to see why Liverpool fans may be starting to feel a little twitchy at the prospect of losing their vice-captain.

The player himself, though, has hinted at a desire to stay and supporters can certainly take heart from recent comments.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” Alexander-Arnold told the media last month following a routine Anfield win over Bournemouth.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked what could influence that decision, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Van Dijk demands emerge/Atletico star linked

While Alexander-Arnold remains a concern, Liverpool can at least stride forward with some optimism over the future of Virgil van Dijk, with the Reds captain’s demands now coming to light and with the Dutchman making clear his intentions with a pretty seismic statement on his future.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been linked with two players from overseas in recent days, with FC Porto striker Samu Omorodion said to have drawn admiring glances from Arne Slot over his brilliant start to life in the Primeira Liga following a summer move from Atletico Madrid.

Per the report, the Liverpool boss sees the Porto attacker as an ideal upgrade for a Jurgen Klopp signing who has somewhat struggled to adapt to Slot’s tactics.

Elsewhere, the Reds reportedly still remain keen on recruiting a new midfielder in 2025 and have now turned their focus towards Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios, with the 21-year-old having a fairly tempting exit clause in his contract at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

And finally, an interesting update has come to light on former Reds midfielder and managerial target Xabi Alonso, who is now being strongly tipped to move to Manchester City and having also identified a Barcelona star as a statement first signing.

How Alexander-Arnold would fit into a Real Madrid side next season

Real Madrid are chasing some big-name defenders

In addition to Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid are chasing two other big-name defenders in Arsenal’s William Saliba and Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich as ambitious president Florentino Perez looks to rebuild his backline in 2025.

Signing that trio would give the reigning LaLiga and European champions an incredible line-up and one that would be favourites to dominate the Champions League for years to come.

Liverpool will hope, from their end at least, that they can prevent the first part of that equation coming to fruition, by tying down Alexander-Arnold to a new deal on Merseyside first.