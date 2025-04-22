Trent Alexander-Arnold has been warned by a trusted journalist that he could be about to make the biggest mistake of his life, with the Liverpool vice-captain finally making up his mind over whether to make a summer move to long-term suitors Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has a long association with his boyhood club, having joined their academy as a six-year-old and having played his way up through the ranks to become regarded as one of the best players in the world game in his position. With an incredible 113 goal involvements for Liverpool down the years – including the winner in their last game, a 1-0 win at Leicester – there are very few defenders in the history of the game who can match Alexander-Arnold’s attacking output.

Now with Alexander-Arnold on the cusp of celebrating his second Premier League title and eighth major honour of his Liverpool career, the player is soon expected to confirm if he will or won’t be leaving Anfield this summer.

And while a move to Real Madrid looks for all intents and purposes like a done deal, Alexander-Arnold’s recent posts on social media – where he repeated the same words of Virgil van Dijk shortly before the Dutchman’s contract renewal – suggest a potential U-turn could be on the cards.

However, trusted journalist Mark Ogden has revealed his belief that the 26-year-old has already decided to make the move and an announcement over his exit is simply a question of timing.

Nonetheless, Ogden also feels Alexander-Arnold could be making a seismic mistake by ditching the Reds to move to the Spanish giants, feeling he has all he needs already in place at Anfield.

“My view is that he’s made the decision and he’s going to go. He’s had enough opportunities to say ‘I want to stay’, but even after the goal at Leicester, I think he ducked the question in terms of what’s happening. He was very diplomatic,” Ogden told ESPN.

“Liverpool are on the up right now. They’re going to win the Premier League. They’re back in the Champions League next season. They’re a club that’s very stable and well-run.

“Trent keeps saying he wants to win trophies. Where are you best placed right now to win trophies? Real Madrid always win trophies, but I think Arsenal exposed a lot of their weaknesses in the Champions League quarter-final last week.”

What has Alexander-Arnold said on his future?

Ogden added: “If I was Trent, I’d really think about it. It might be a lifestyle choice. He might want to experience playing for Real Madrid – who wouldn’t – but I think right now, if he still has a decision to make, I’d be thinking about staying at Liverpool.”

Our sources, though, have informed us from the off that a move to the Bernabeu would always be the likely outcome for Alexander-Arnold. Back in October, we were told that officials from Real Madrid were in what was described to us as ‘constant contact’ with the 26-year-old’s representatives over a move to the LaLiga giants and with their interest in acquiring him as a free agent having been drawn up several months earlier.

As a result, respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also claimed this week that “Real Madrid absolutely want to complete a deal with Alexander-Arnold” and the expectation is that he’ll still join on a free transfer, with a verbal agreement “at the final stages.”

Alexander-Arnold himself has also been careful over what he has divulged in public, and also refused to be drawn in on where his future lies after being questioned following his winner against the Foxes.

“Look, obviously, like I said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation, I’m not going to go into details. But these days, like today are always special,” he told Sky Sports.

“Scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles, being in title races, they’re special moments that will live with me forever and I’m glad to be a part of them.”

Slot was unsurprisingly asked about Alexander-Arnold’s future following the game, but stuck to a similar script to the right-back, choosing to focus on his achievements rather than the transfer speculation.

“It would be ridiculous if someone argues his [Alexander-Arnold’s]commitment to this club,” Slot said in a post-match interview.

“All the headlines should be about Trent scoring this goal and all of the incredible moments he has delivered for this football club over the years.”

