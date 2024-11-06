Trent Alexander-Arnold will reject a 2025 move to Real Madrid after a former Liverpool defender explained his solid theory as to why he thinks he will stay at Anfield – while the Reds vice-captain has shared a unique insight into his relationship with new boss Arne Slot.

The 26-year-old star is regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football, having risen through the Liverpool ranks and having joined his boyhood team as a six-year-old boy. Now into his ninth season in the Reds first-team, the vice-captain has played his part in an impressive 102 goals during his 324 appearances for the club.

However, with his contract due to expire at the season’s end, Alexander-Arnold can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – just a worrying 56 days from now.

And with Real Madrid making no secret of their wishes to sign the player and amid claims that the 26-year-old has already communicated his desires to ditch Merseyside for Madrid, fears are growing that Liverpool could lose the talented star on a free transfer.

Contrary to such claims, though, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes Alexander-Arnold will stay at Anfield, offering a solid reason why he thinks the player wants to stick around and having indicated the Real Madrid links are merely speculation.

“There is a lot of worry on Merseyside that Trent Alexander-Arnold may be the one to leave, but I think he will stay,” Warnock said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“There have been discussions about him wanting to be Liverpool captain in the future and for a boyhood fan that means a lot. He will be wanting to lift a Premier League, Champions League, a cup, lots of trophies as Liverpool captain.”

Warnock added: “There is talk about Real Madrid but it is just that at the moment.”

Alexander-Arnold gives insight into relationship with Arne Slot

Warnock’s comments tally with what the player has himself indicated and while he has been careful over what information has found its way into the public arena, he has made his position clear on his love and affection for Liverpool.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked what could influence that decision, Alexander-Arnold added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

While sources have persistently told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid officials are in what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’ over his signing, we have also been told that signing a new deal at Anfield has always been the player’s first priority.

Whether the Spanish giants can change his mind, though, remains to to be seen but in the meantime, Alexander-Arnold has offered a fascinating insight into his special relationship with new Reds boss Slot – and that will give Liverpool fans further encouragement that the player could indeed agree to extend his deal.

“He helps me and teaches me a lot,” Alexander-Arnold told FeyenoordPings. “He is strict with me, I like that. He helps me with the weak points in my game and he wants me to improve.”

The Liverpool No.66 added: “He tells me where to stand to get the ball. You don’t get the ball there because someone will mark you, so why would you stand there?

“And if you are marked and other people come in and Ryan Gravenberch is marked, there is space behind him and you look for depth.

“It’s very in-depth. Very detailed. He always studies the opponent thoroughly and tells us where their weak spots are. Then we have to punish them on the field.

“The training sessions are much more intense. The spaces are much smaller. It’s a very Dutch way of playing, in terms of ball handling.

“You always have to play to the back foot. If you don’t, he stops the session. ‘Why do you pass to that foot and not to his back foot’? It’s that detailed.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Van Dijk deal ‘closer’ / two Salah heirs picked

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ‘closer than people realise’ to agreeing an extension with club captain Virgil van Dijk, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 33-year-old, like Alexander-Arnold, is also out of contract come next summer but, unlike his vice-captain, has made his position crystal clear over his wish to extend his stay.

Now we understand that, after Slot made his position clear, the Reds are hopeful of soon reaching an agreement with the Dutchman – despite the fact that Liverpool are also looking into two potential central defensive signings of their own.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to have drawn up a two-man shortlist of possible heirs for Mo Salah amid fears the star could also depart next summer, though Slot has offered a brilliant response to claims that the 32-year-old Egyptian is ‘irreplaceable’.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also looking into possible heirs for Andy Robertson at left-back with the Scot’s best days seemingly behind him.

While both Milos Kerkez and Rayan Ait-Nouri have been touted as options, a new report has listed three new surprise options now under consideration by Anfield chiefs to replace Robertson.

