Fabrizio Romano has talked up Liverpool’s hopes of securing the signing of Alexander Isak, with a huge opening bid now in the works and with the transfer insider giving a serious insight into the player’s state of mind over leaving Newcastle United this summer.

The Sweden striker is very much becoming the transfer story of an already extraordinary summer transfer window after making clear his desire to leave Tyneside and with Liverpool, despite already being in the midst of a record-breaking spree themselves, ready to move to bring him to Anfield.

Indeed, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher was the first to exclusively break the news on Thursday morning that Isak had made clear to Newcastle that he wants to leave Tyneside this summer and join the Premier League champions.

And with Fletcher’s report very quickly ratified by several big-name journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, Alex Crook, Lewis Steele and Craig Hope, it has since emerged that there are three major reasons behind the Swede’s decision to ask to go and having also been left off the club’s pre-season tour to Asia.

As a result, the Reds are gaining belief that a blockbuster deal is within their sights and with reports on Sunday evening revealing that a teasing opening offer was now being prepped by those in the corridors of power at Anfield.

Giving an insight into what that offer might consist, Romano believes the Premier League champions are ready to flex their transfer muscles once again.

“I expect Liverpool to go very big, very strong for Alexander Isak. The official bid is considered a matter of time, so I expect Liverpool to go very big for this one,” he told his YouTube channel.

“Then, it’s going to be on Newcastle to decide whether they want to give the green light, sell the player, accept the situation. Eddie Howe today said, ‘No chance for the player to be with us next week, here on tour’.

“No chance, because Alexander Isak has been clear – he wants to go. He is very convinced about that. He wants to explore this move away, and the move is to Liverpool. No Chelsea, no Man United, no Arsenal, no Al-Hilal, no Saudi, they are telling you many clubs in Saudi – forget it. Alexander Isak wants to go to Liverpool.”

While Newcastle are understood to be mobilising their quest to sign a replacement, Romano insists any chance that Isak has of transferring to Anfield will very much depend on how the Magpies react to the bid and just how much they are prepared to dig their heels in over his potential exit.

“Now it depends on the clubs. Newcastle decide to accept the situation or they keep the player, who is currently unhappy, and they try to sort the situation.

“After selling Luis Diaz and with the plan to sell also Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez, I expect Liverpool to go very big for Alexander Isak. Their bid is ready, waiting for Newcastle to make a decision on the player,” he explained.

Meanwhile, talk that Isak is Anfield-bound has also gotten Robbie Fowler extremely excited as he assesses what the 139-goal Swede can bring to Arne Slot’s side.

“As a Liverpool fan, we would all love to see him, wouldn’t we?” Fowler explained. “When you look at the Premier League and the goals he scored last year, the types of goals and his performances, he was phenomenal.

“Hopefully, he can carry that on, and hopefully it will be at Liverpool. If you were to pick one player from the Premier League last year who you would have wanted to sign for Liverpool, he would probably be on 90 per cent of people’s lips.

“We probably needed that pivotal striker on the pitch last season. He could be the difference if he were to come.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has also been asked at great length about Isak’s future. Speaking from the club’s current Singapore base, Howe has dropped a bombshell admission on the wantaway Swede – and having admitted the issues he faces in attracting his own top targets to St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Liverpool hopes of a deal for Isak have been boosted amid claims that Newcastle have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Benjamin Sesko, with RB Leipzig’s demands coming to light and despite some contrasting information still rating Manchester United’s chances of a hijack.

The Magpies are also being heavily linked with a move for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who we understand is very much keen on the move to St James’ Park.

In light of that and in his efforts to leave the Gtech Stadium, the 28-year-old ‘does not intend to play for Brentford again’ and is still ‘hoping to join Newcastle’, after being left ‘furious’ by Brentford’s not-for-sale stance.

One man Liverpool plan to now sell to help them gather funds for Isak is Luis Diaz, with talks over a move to Bayern Munich now gathering pace.

With the Colombian now due to leave, our reporter Rudy Galetti has named the three players on Slot’s shortlist he now wants to sign – with his favourite option of the trio also coming to light.

