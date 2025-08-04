Claims that Liverpool will walk away from the protracted transfer of Alexander Isak have been dismissed as “nonsense,” with Arne Slot still very much focused on his signing, and Fabrizio Romano also offering a unique insight into Newcastle’s stance on the possible sale.

After three sublime seasons on Tyneside, the Swede has decided the time has come for him to take the next step in his career and has made it clear to Newcastle that he wants to join the Premier League champions. While competing in the Champions League is where Isak wants to be, the player now has designs on not only winning it but also competing regularly for the game’s top trophies.

As a result, Liverpool have already seen an opening offer worth an initial £110m, rising to £120m (€137.5m, $159m) with add-ons, rejected by the Magpies, who continue to insist their star man is not for sale.

And while journalist Ben Jacobs went big on Friday with claims that Liverpool could walk away from the transfer, owing to rising costs and Newcastle‘s insistence on sticking by their £150m (€172m, $199m) valuation.

However, as it emerged on Saturday, the Reds are certainly not done, and journalist Julien Laurens claims the striker is merely waiting for the move to go through and having also revealed the 25-year-old’s secret talks with Reds boss Slot.

Liverpool’s transfer hopes could rest on Newcastle’s chances of landing a replacement, and with efforts to bring Benjamin Sesko to Tyneside very much in the melting pot, Slot and Co. are hoping for good news in a matter of days.

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie is also convinced that Isak will leave for Anfield this summer, having given an insight into the bidding game being deployed on Merseyside.

“Alexander Isak will meet with Eddie Howe when they return, Howe will likely be back in on Tuesday,” Downie told his YouTube channel. “Obviously, if Sesko comes in, that will allow Isak to go and then of course Liverpool will come back with an increased bid.”

“All this nonsense of ‘that’s Liverpool made their final bid.’ They’ve not made their final bid. There’s four weeks of the window to go, they’ve bid well under what Newcastle are wanting, of course they’re going to come back in.

“I know that’s the briefing but it all just feels like a game and a tactic at the moment.”

Fabrizio Romano shares Isak transfer update

In the meantime, Romano also thinks the Reds are happy to play the transfer waiting game, despite Newcastle’s strong refusal to enter into talks over his sale.

“Liverpool today presented their first official bid after the informal discussion they had more than two weeks ago with Newcastle for Alexander Isak,” Romano stated.

“The answer from Newcastle to this proposal was no thanks. Full stop. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘this is the price’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘let’s negotiate again next week’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘the player is untouchable’. Newcastle said no. Offer rejected. Stop.

“So that’s the message from Newcastle and this is probably why you see now many reports on Liverpool not willing to bid again for Alexander Isak, because obviously when you see Newcastle that strong on their position for Liverpool, [it] would be pointless to go and send bids every day, every hour for Isak.

“But internally, Liverpool know that this is part of the game. It’s still [the] beginning of August. There’s still plenty of time to go before the end of the transfer window.

“Also, Liverpool expected Newcastle to be strong on their position, especially because of one reason: the only way for the Alexander Isak deal to happen this summer is if Newcastle find a top striker on the market, top striker, and decide internally to let Isak go to Liverpool. That’s the only way.

“Liverpool wanted to show to the player, okay, we are really ready. That’s not just an informal conversation. That’s not just a verbal proposal. It’s an official bid.

“So Liverpool sent a clear message to Alexander Isak. We are here. We are ready. We have the money. We are prepared to make something important. Newcastle say no. But Alexander Isak remains on his on his position.”

That’s a message also conveyed by the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, who believes those in power at Newcastle are fully expecting a ‘much-improved approach’ for Isak to arrive in due course.

To that end, it emerged on Saturday that Liverpool and Newcastle have scheduled a new round of talks over Isak for early next week.

It is likely that Liverpool’s next bid will be worth £120m-130m, bringing them closer to the £150m valuation.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Thursday that Liverpool are willing to pay £150m to secure a deal.

Liverpool transfer latest: Darwin Nunez sale closer; young trio targeted

Meanwhile, the Isak bid could potentially be impacted by sales at Anfield and with Darwin Nunez remaining a concrete target for Saudi club Al-Hilal, journalist David Ornstein reports they are set to ‘accelerate’ their pursuit soon and have growing optimism a deal can be struck for the Uruguayan.

Nunez’s sale could ultimately prove one of four major sales at Anfield over the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, while Liverpool remain focused on securing the ‘opportunistic’ signing of Marc Guehi this summer, a report reveals Richard Hughes is weighing up three other young centre-halves in addition to the Crystal Palace star after a scouting ‘extravaganza’.

And finally, Liverpool are also reportedly set to launch an offer for a €90m-rated forward– and they are fuelled by claims that the Brazilian has already ‘approved an informal offer of personal terms’.

