A former Liverpool star reckons Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards should look to sign a ‘perfect’ 23-goal forward next year.

The Reds are in great form, picking up wins in their last seven matches in all competitions. During that time, Klopp’s men have scored 18 goals and conceded just two.

Their prowess in front of goal is largely down to the incredible form of Egypt star Mo Salah. The 29-year-old is miles ahead in the Premier League scoring charts with 14, five more than second-placed Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool can also rely on Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane to pop up with goals at important moments. Roberto Firmino, meanwhile, will return later this month after suffering a hamstring injury in November.

Klopp is clearly benefitting from his electric forward line but some new faces may need to be brought in over the next few transfer windows.

The Anfield club are looking at Porto winger Luis Diaz, who is ripping it up in the Portuguese top flight.

However, a more suitable option could be Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak. The Sweden international is on 23 goals from this season and the last, putting him on Liverpool’s radar.

Isak also impressed at Euro 2020 before Sweden’s round of 16 defeat to Ukraine.

Former Liverpool man Jose Enrique thinks Isak could be a good fit under Klopp. He said (via Anfield Edition on Twitter): “I would go for one player who can play across the front three.

“[Alexander] Isak is definitely perfect for Liverpool’s profile of signings, a young player, not spending hundreds of millions, you’re going to spend £50-60m.”

Liverpool target reveals Prem dream

Isak has previously hinted that he could make a switch to the Premier League, giving Liverpool some hope for a deal.

He said in November: “I’m in a good place at the moment, I’m very happy. But one day it would be nice to play in England as well.

“They have six or seven of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s a very high level, and of course one day it would be an alternative.

“Every player wants to be the best version of themselves and reach the highest possible level.

“I have expectations for myself that I’m trying to fulfil, so we’ll see where the journey takes me in future.”

The attacker spent time with Borussia Dortmund in Germany but never really made an impact. A move to Sociedad followed in 2019 and he has gone on to become a star.

The La Liga outfit have even tied him down to a contract lasting until 2026. However, they could be open to a sale if Liverpool come in with a significant bid.

