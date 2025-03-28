Liverpool’s plan to include Darwin Nunez in a swap deal for Alexander Isak is destined to fail, with a report revealing which players Newcastle United would be open to exchange, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Magpies are interested in the Uruguay international striker.

Isak is one of the best strikers in the world and has been on fire for Newcastle this season. The Sweden international has scored 19 goals and given five assists in 26 Premier League games, as the Magpies aim to finish in the top four. Isak also scored for Newcastle in the final of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool, as the Toon Army ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on March 16 that Liverpool have made Isak their ‘top target’ this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Isak is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s dream target.

With Darwin Nunez likely to leave Anfield at the end of the season, Liverpool plan to bring in the Newcastle star.

There has been speculation that Liverpool plan to include Nunez in a swap deal for Isak.

It is a very clever plan, as Liverpool manager Arne Slot would get rid of a player he does not want and sign a striker who has been described as “world class” by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on BBC Sport in January 2025.

However, according to GiveMeSport, Newcastle will reject signing Nunez and sending Isak to Anfield in any such swap deal.

The report, though, has noted that although Newcastle do not want to sell Isak, they could be convinced into a deal if Liverpool decide to send Diogo Jota or Harvey Elliott in exchange.

‘Jota and Elliott are among the names in Liverpool’s attacking ranks that would be of appeal to Newcastle if discussions advance in the coming months, GMS sources understand, but there remains a desire to hold onto Isak as Howe looks to guide his side to further pieces of silverware in the coming years,’ the report states.

Newcastle keeping tabs on Darwin Nunez – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Newcastle are interested in a summer deal for Liverpool striker Nunez.

With Arsenal and Liverpool interested in Isak, Newcastle are looking at options should they be forced to sell the Sweden international.

One of the players that Newcastle are monitoring is Nunez, but there will be competition.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Nottingham Forrest are also monitoring the 25-year-old.

Forest are in the running for the Premier League top four this season and are considering a move for the Liverpool striker.

Latest Liverpool news: Salah optimism, Alexander-Arnold replacement

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has reported that Liverpool are ‘optimistic’ that Mohamed Salah will be part of the team next season.

Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, but Liverpool believe that the Egyptian forward will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David, according to a report.

The Canada international striker is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, and while Liverpool are said to have made enquiries for him, it has been claimed that it is unlikely that David will move to Anfield this summer.

Meanwhile, trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has noted that Liverpool may not sign a new right-back if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves for Real Madrid because they rate Conor Bradley very highly.

Romano said on his podcast: “In terms of right-back, what I’m hearing is that they are very happy with Conor Bradley. They believe that Conor Bradley can be part of this future Liverpool squad. They believe he’s a huge talent.

“The responsibility of being the starting right-back at Liverpool is going to be completely different, but they feel this boy has everything in place in order to become an important player for Arne Slot.

“I was there at Anfield, Liverpool-Real Madrid game in November, I think, November, December, I don’t remember. There was a tackle from Conor Bradley, and the reaction from the crowd, the reaction from Anfield, I think, was the perfect start of a new story.

“That moment shows how Liverpool as a club, but also as a fan base, is ready to trust this boy, is ready to trust Conor Bradley. Then let’s see what they do on the market, but Conor Bradley internally is considered the next big thing at right-back and they fully trust him for the future.”

