David Ornstein reveals outcome of first Liverpool bid for Alexander Isak as Newcastle offer new solution

Alexander Isak of Newcastle is being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool have had their first formal offer for Alexander Isak rejected, with David Ornstein hinting at how much the proposal was worth and revealing what Newcastle United would like to do instead.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that Isak has not travelled for Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia as he wants to leave. The striker has stalled on a new contract at St James’ Park as he hopes to join a club who can fight for the biggest honours, such as the Premier League and Champions League.

Liverpool are favourites to sign Isak in what looks set to be a British record deal. Liverpool have already broken that record this summer by landing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116million and they could eclipse it with Isak’s prospective signing.

Arne Slot’s side recently had an informal approach for Isak rebuffed by Newcastle and The Athletic’s Ornstein has now detailed their latest attempt.

He reports that Liverpool have since come forward with a ‘formal offer’ after previously expressing an interest in doing a deal at around £120m.

However, their official bid has been rejected by Newcastle. Ornstein adds that Newcastle want to tie Isak down to a new contract that includes a guaranteed exit clause for 2026, allowing him to leave next summer.

But the Sweden international has rejected their advances and is eager to leave this summer, despite senior team-mates trying to convince him to stay.

Fabrizio Romano has also weighed in on the situation, stating that Liverpool’s bid is worth £120m plus add-ons.

The Premier League champions remain undeterred and ‘plan to bid again’.

Liverpool know Isak wants to join them and will ‘insist soon’ to get the move over the line. They have already agreed a five-year contract with him that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

READ NEXT 👉 How Liverpool can use Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in unreal new attack

Alexander Isak could join Liverpool in mind-blowing £150m deal

It emerged earlier on Friday that Liverpool are willing to pay £60m up front for Isak, plus £60m in instalments and up to £20m in add-ons, taking the package to £140m in total.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to go up to the £150m mark to make Isak their new striker.

Newcastle sources have always insisted it will take a £150m offer to convince the club to sell and we understand Liverpool are planning to match that huge price.

A transfer worth £150m would make Isak the third-most expensive player of all time, behind only Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Newcastle are ‘angry’ at how the saga is playing out, as Isak has travelled to Spain to train alone at former club Real Sociedad.

Eddie Howe’s side have told him to report back for pre-season training ready for their games against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid on August 8 and 9, but it remains to be seen if he will do this.

Liverpool have already sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for €75m (£65m) to help them afford the 25-year-old.

Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa are also up for sale as Liverpool aim to bring Isak in without any PSR issues.

More on Alexander Isak to Liverpool

🔴 Newcastle tipped to tell Liverpool to swap Alexander Isak for ‘unshakable’ £48m star

🔴 Liverpool told to ‘stay away’ from Alexander Isak transfer as TWO big issues with Newcastle raid are named

🔴 Alexander Isak ‘agrees’ mammoth Liverpool deal as star ‘goes AWOL to force move’ – report

Alexander Isak transfer timeline

By Samuel Bannister

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.

August 1 – Liverpool have their first formal bid for Isak – worth £120m plus add-ons – rejected by Newcastle.