Alexander Isak has been branded 'a joy to watch' after his Liverpool debut

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak looked every inch a major star after the £125m signing wowed on his Reds debut – leading Arne Slot to brand the Swede “a joy to watch”, “fitter than I thought” and prompting the Dutchman to make an important promise to Hugo Ekitike.

The Reds boss caused something of a surprise by naming Isak, the most expensive footballer in British football history when he completed a historic move to Anfield on deadline day, in his starting line-up for Liverpool‘s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

And while he did not score, the 25-year-old put in a lively performance and served a reminder of the talents that had persuaded Slot and Co to shatter the transfer record to prise the frontman from Newcastle.

During the game, which the Reds won 3-2 thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s added-time header, Isak showed great close control, won the ball high up the pitch on several occasions, and showed quick feet to fashion shooting chances when surrounded by the LaLiga side’s defenders.

Lasting 58 minutes before being replaced by fellow summer signing, Ekitike, Slot could not contain his delight at what he had seen after the game.

“Yeah, particularly because in the 60 minutes he played, he seemed to be quite fit to me. It wasn’t as if after 10 minutes he was already very tired. He could play at this level quite well after one or two weeks of team sessions,” Slot told TNT Sport.

“So, that was the thing and he can play football, and that he’s a joy to watch and that is not a surprise to me. He was fitter than I expected, but the fans can’t get their hopes too high. We play three times a week, and that’s a bit too much for him still.”

In a promise to Ekitike over his minutes for Liverpool and amid claims he could be suffer from Isak’s signing, Slot vowed: “We have two great number nines and we’re going to use both of them throughout their career here.”

During his 58-minute debut, Isak made eight significant contributions to the game, and we have assessed each moment…

DON’T MISS 🔴 Isak blamed for Liverpool transfer blunder as ‘dropped’ €92.5m teammate sent ‘very clear’ warning after Slot snub

How Isak performed on his debut for Liverpool

Minute 13: The Swede cut inside an Atletico Madrid defender with a deft drop of the shoulder, though his intended pass to Cody Gakpo did not find the Dutchman.

Minute 29: Isak earns wholesome applause from the Anfield faithful after carrying the ball down the right flank before winning a throw-in deep in enemy territory.

Minute 32: Isak fashions a chance for Mo Salah to get a shot in on goal, with the Swede having been fouled by Robin Le Normand in the process.

Minute 39: Really nice linking with fellow £100m-plus man, Florian Wirtz, but the Swede fluffs his chance at a debut goal by shooting just wide of the far post.

Minute 41: His link-up play with Wirtz is once again on show, this time as a wonderful first-time flick finds the German, before firing off another shot himself.

Minute 42: His strong end to the half continues when he plays in Wirtz after a smart one-two. The former Leverkusen man rounds Jan Oblak, but Jeremie Frimpong then miskicks.

Minute 46: Moments into the restart, Isak draws gasps and applause from the Anfield faithful after pulling out another superb Cruyff flick to find that man Wirtz again.

Minute 50: More top-class hold-up play from the Swede, though the referee deems him to have fouled his marker as the cross came in.

Minute 58: Isak off; Ekitike on. The Swede receives a standing ovation from the home supporters after a debut of real promise.

Liverpool latest: Salty Simeone hits out; pundit berates ‘lucky’ tag

On the subject of Isak, Rafael Benitez has revealed what Newcastle United have told him about the Swede, with the striker also having been sent a warning by Michael Owen following his debut.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has called for authorities and Liverpool FC to take action after insisting he lost the plot and clashed with a supporter, leading to his red card, which came as a result of him receiving “90 minutes of insults”.

Off the back of another Liverpool late show, Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has hit back at the narrative suggesting the Reds have been lucky this season, with a perfect 60-word rebuke to their critics.

Vote ~ How many goals will Isak score in his first season with Liverpool?