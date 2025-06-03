Liverpool are ready to go big for Alexander Isak once Arne Slot’s side have completed the signing of Florian Wirtz, according to a report, as Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie reveals whether the striker could leave Newcastle United this summer.

Despite winning the Premier League title with relative ease this past season, Liverpool have been quite busy in the summer transfer window. The Reds have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Milos Kerkez also looks to be on his way to Anfield from Bournemouth.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are determined to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool’s offer of £109million for the Germany international attacking midfielder has already been turned down. The Mirror has reported that Bayer are holding out for £127million for Wirtz.

Another expensive player that Liverpool want to sign is Newcastle striker Isak.

Described as “world class” by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on BBC Sport in January 2025, Isak scored 23 goals and gave six assists in 34 Premier League matches this past season.

The 25-year-old striker also scored in the final of the Carabao Cup in March, as Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium to win their first domestic trophy for 70 years.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that Isak is a dream target for Liverpool.

However, Newcastle do not want to sell Isak, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Magpies could demand up £150million for the Sweden international striker.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has now revealed that Liverpool remain keen on a summer deal for Isak and will target the Newcastle star after completing a deal for Wirtz.

Bailey told TBR: “Liverpool still want a striker – we previously revealed that Liverpool were in for a ‘huge summer’ and that is how it is panning out. They have signed Frimpong and hope to follow that up shortly with Kerkez and Wirtz in a British record deal – but they are not finished.

“They want another central defender but a striker remains a priority, especially if as expected Nunez moves on and I am told his people are holding talks with various clubs. Jota is also one of those who they won’t stop from leaving and those exits will help pave the way for a new front-man.

“Isak is still one they would love, he is the dream signing striker wise and his contract talks are being monitored at Anfield. We know they are doing work on others including Hugo Ekitike, whilst the names of Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have been discussed.

“There are plenty of options available to Liverpool – don’t be surprised if it is a really big name that comes in.”

Alexander Isak tipped to stay at Newcastle United

Sky Sports journalist Downie is one of the most connected journalists in regard to Newcastle, and he does not think that Isak will leave St. James’ Park this summer.

On May 29, Downie hosted a Newcastle transfer Q&A on Sky Sports.

When asked if Isak could leave, Downie said: “Champions League qualification makes it significantly easier to keep hold of Alexander Isak.

“He has three years left on his contract and the club are in a strong position to hold firm and keep him this summer.

“Isak himself will be more satisfied knowing he’ll be playing in the Champions League if he stays – that was an issue last summer.

“I do feel the Swede sees another move for himself in the future, though, and that might be something we see next summer if they fail to come to agreement on a new deal.

“Isak knows he can earn more elsewhere, and he’s ambitious. Whether his ambitions can be met at Newcastle remains to be seen, but I do expect at least one more season at St James’ Park.

“Like Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, he will want to see the club act this summer, though. They need help.”

