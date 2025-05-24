Liverpool are reportedly confident that Alexander Isak will join in the summer transfer window and team up with Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong in Arne Slot’s team, as Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe makes his opinion on the matter clear.

Despite winning the Premier League title with relative ease this season, Liverpool are aware of the need to strengthen their squad and look set to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. As reported by the trusted David Ornstein, the Germany international attacking playmaker has agreed personal terms with the Reds, who are now trying to find an agreement over a transfer fee with Bayer/

Wirtz is likely to be Liverpool’s second signing of the summer transfer window and will join his Bayer team-mate Frimpong at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano reported on X this week that the Netherlands international right-back has already ‘completed first and second part of his medical with formal steps and announcement to follow’, giving the deal ‘Here we go’ on May 20.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will also become part of the Liverpool squad next season and will arrive from Valencia, with this particular deal being sorted last summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported Liverpool’s interest in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

With Darwin Nunez set to leave the Premier League champions, Slot wants a replacement striker, and Isak is a dream target.

Romano revealed earlier this week that Liverpool made contact with Newcastle over a summer deal for the Sweden international.

The Carabao Cup winners told the Reds that Isak is not for sale, but a new report in GiveMeSport has claimed that Liverpool are ‘increasingly confident’ that they will be able to get a deal done for the striker.

The Magpies want £120million for Isak, and, according to GMS, Liverpool ‘have the financial clout to meet Newcastle’s demands’ for the striker, who was described as “world class” by Alan Shearer on BBC Sport in January 2025.

‘GMS sources have been told that Liverpool’s lucrative budget is on course to result in Newcastle becoming slightly nervous over their chances of being able to convince him to remain on board as there is an awareness that they could open negotiations and attempt to see if he is interested in embarking on a fresh challenge’, adds the report.

DON’T MISS 🔴 How new-look Liverpool side will line up with Florian Wirtz one of FIVE huge signings

What Eddie Howe has said about Alexander Isak

Newcastle will take on Everton at St. James’ Park in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

The Magpies are fourth in the table at the moment with 66 points from 37 matches, level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa, who are fifth and sixth respectively.

Howe spoke to the media on Friday in the build-up to the game and addressed concerns that Isak could leave.

ChronicleLive quotes Howe as saying: “Alex has got three years left on his deal. And of course all contract situations are discussed and are talked about. But they are more delicately poised than people would naturally think from the outside. There is never one straight answer.

“Alex is under contract, we love him to bits and we want him to stay and keep enjoying his football like he has done. We want him to keep scoring goals for Newcastle for many years, that’s my plan.”

Isak himself spoke about his future in March and noted: “About my future, it’s nothing really I think about. I’ve said many times during a season – just focus on the job – and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else.

“I’ve said I’m not really thinking about the summer, but yes, that’ll probably be a talking point once the season is finished. We will really see because no talks have been held yet.”

Newcastle are a wealthy club, and if they qualify for the Champions League, then they will be in a strong position to turn down big offers for Isak.

However, if Isak himself expresses a desire to leave and join Liverpool, then it could become tough for Newcastle to keep him.

Latest Liverpool news: Man Utd star offer, Wirtz plan

A Manchester United star is fed up with Ruben Amorim and is ready to switch to Liverpool, according to a shock report in Spain.

Liverpool have received a boost in their quest to sign Joao Pedro from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have hatched a plan to reduce the price of Wirtz.

QUIZ: How well do you know Alexander Isak?