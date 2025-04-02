Liverpool are likely to face a near-impossible task in signing Alexander Isak this summer after a well-respected journalist revealed the three major issues the Reds face in prising the Swede from Newcastle.

After a blistering season on Tyneside, the 6ft 4in frontman has become one of the most highly-regarded strikers in world football. Indeed, since signing for the Magpies, Isak has fired his way to an impressive 58 goals and nine assists in exactly 100 appearances – giving him a G/A record of one every 1.49 outings.

Understandably, that record has made the player one of the most-sought-after players in the game and something of a transfer scramble is expected to ensue for his services this summer.

To that end, sources have persistently told us that Isak is Mikel Arteta’s dream striker signing at Arsenal, and a solid push to prise him could be forthcoming when the window opens for business.

At the same time, Liverpool are also huge admirers of the Swede and their chances of a move were elevated last week when it was claimed that the 25-year-old had rejected Newcastle’s first proposals for a new deal and also allegedly broken off negotiations with the Carabao Cup winners.

However, with a contract at St James’ Park currently running to summer 2028, Newcastle are refusing to let the talismanic star leave on the cheap. And according to our sources, Eddie Howe’s side would demand a British record fee – and potentially as high as £150m – before they consider parting with the 135-goal star.

Now, those hopes of prising the Swede to Anfield look set to implode, and according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, there are three very strong reasons why a deal is highly unlikely. Firstly, Pearce has cited the fee Newcastle will demand. Secondly, the fact that Liverpool will be targeting multiple areas of their squad to strengthen this summer means they are unlikely to blow such a hefty amount on just one player. And finally, Pearce cites the fact that the Merseysiders actually posted a hefty pre-tax loss for 2023/24 means they simply cannot spend cash perhaps as freely as they would like.

What has James Pearce said about Isak to Liverpool?

It had been previously stated that Liverpool could look to lower their outlay for Isak by offering Newcastle their choice of four players as part of any deal.

And while any move for Darwin Nunez has been seemingly taken off the table, Howe is said to be an admirer of both Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott, with our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher confirming the Reds are open to the possibility of both players leaving this summer.

However, Pearce fears any deal for Isak has been pushed beyond their reach, stating on The Athletic: “It depends on the numbers involved. The club’s senior recruitment figures certainly admire Isak, but it’s highly unlikely that Liverpool would agree to pay £150m for him.

“Liverpool recently announced a £57m pre-tax loss for 2023-24, and although their financial situation is now much healthier following their return to the Champions League, they are expected to spread their resources around this summer rather than focus on one marquee signing.”

Howe has also been firm on his desire to retain Isak’s services, stating last year: “For me, I think the biggest thing is would I swap him with anybody else? No, I wouldn’t.

“When you look at his age profile and what’s to come, you look at his attributes and his qualities, he’s some talent.”

Speaking last month, Howe has also made clear that he would recommend the board reject any offer that comes their way for Isak this summer.

“We have to try and keep our best players,” Howe said. “That’s crucial to our short-term success and our long-term success. Sitting here as the manager of the football club, I’d be saying we need to keep the group together and we need to add the other way.

“We haven’t added in a long time in various transfer windows for the reasons we’ve all discussed, but we need to move the team forward and we can’t lose our best players.”

Isak himself is also happy on Tyneside, though he is understood to view playing in the Champions League on a regular basis as a minimum career goal.

To that end, a failure to finish in the top four – or fifth given that is likely to be enough to secure UCL for next season – could present Newcastle with a major problem in their quest to keep the star.

That said, he has gone to great lengths to stress his commitment to St James’ Park, stating after scoring for the Magpies in the Carabao Cup final: “There isn’t much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel.

“I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and qualify for the Champions League. That’s where my focus lies.”

