Liverpool have not given up on the prospect of signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable source, as the Premier League champions officially announce a deal for Hugo Ekitike.

On Wednesday evening, Liverpool officially announced the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Premier League champions released a statement on their official website saying that Ekitike has successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms, adding that the French striker will fly out to Hong Kong to join Arne Slot’s side later this week.

‘Liverpool FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, subject to international clearance,’ notes the statement.

Slot has been looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, with Darwin Nunez losing his place in the Liverpool starting line-up last season.

Ekitike will cost Liverpool an initial transfer fee of £69million, according to The Times, with the Premier League champions now spending almost £300million this summer following the signings of Florian Wirtz, Jeremine Frimpong and Milos Kerkez among others.

Liverpool are not done yet in terms of signing strikers, with The Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle revealing that the Reds have not given up on signing Isak from Newcastle.

It was after Newcastle rebuffed Liverpool’s approach for Isak that the Reds pressed on for Ekitike, but it seems that the Merseyside club still want to bring the Swedish striker to Anfield.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that Isak is Slot’s dream signing at Liverpool, who have been willing to pay Newcastle £120million for the Sweden international striker this summer.

Doyle wrote on X at 7:33pm on July 23: “#LFC have confirmed the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in an initial £79m deal.

“Liverpool had been in contact with player’s camp since January, and once Newcastle made offer for him, the Reds made their move

“Initial £69m obviously. Potential £79m overall. Man Utd made failed late effort to sign striker.”

The reporter added: “Ekitike viewed as versatile forward who can play at number nine, but also out wide or as second striker. Will join up with new team-mates in Hong Kong.

“#LFC still monitoring developments of Alexander Isak at Newcastle.”

What is happening with Alexander Isak and Newcastle United?

Newcastle turning down Liverpool’s advances for Isak this summer indicates their strong stance on the striker.

The Magpies, who won the Carabao Cup last season and will play in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign after finishing in the top five of the Premier League table, are firm in their ‘not for sale’ stance on Isak.

It would be a bold statement of intent from Liverpool if they go back for the 25-year-old with another club-record bid after signing Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £100m plus £16m in potential add-ons.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle and Isak are locked in talks over a new deal, with the striker demanding £300,000-a-week to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle are willing to bump up Isak’s pay to £180,000 per week.

There is interest in Isak from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, with one of his representatives, Gonzalo Gaitan, telling Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah: “We are indeed studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player. Without revealing any details regarding whether Isak will transfer or stay with Newcastle.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has also spoken of his desire to keep Isak, but he has admitted that there is no guarantee that he will stay.

Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle ahead of Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia: “Yes, absolutely. He’s part of our squad. At this moment in time, I expect him to come.

“I’d never give a guarantee about anybody [staying] because I’ve been in football long enough to know I could end up looking silly, but the desire from everybody to keep him is as strong as it could be. Fingers crossed that will happen for us.”

The Northern Echo has reported that Isak will travel with the rest of the Newcastle squad to the Far East despite not playing against Celtic last weekend in their first pre-season game.

