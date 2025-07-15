Liverpool could respond with a bid for Alexander Isak after learning how close Newcastle United are to signing Hugo Ekitike, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses whether Reds manager Arne Slot could be able to bring the star striker to Anfield this summer.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle have been very active in the summer transfer window. While Reds manager Slot is keen on winning the Premier League title as well as becoming the champions of Europe next season, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is determined to end up in the Champions League for the second year in a row.

Liverpool already have six new faces in their squad, with Slot able to count on Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili for next season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have secured the services of Anthony Elanga and Antonito Cordero, as the Magpies aim to consolidate their place among the Premier League’s elite and also make an impact in the Champions League.

Newcastle are also progressing in their quest to Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that there is confidence at Newcastle of sealing a deal for Ekitike.

Reliable French journalist, Julien Laurens, has reported in ESPN that Newcastle are on the verge of finalising an €80million (£69.5m, $93.5m) deal for Ekitike. The French striker’s agent, Ali Barat, is reported to be in the city to ‘iron out the last few details’

‘Personal terms have been agreed with Ekitike over a five-year deal and the 23-year-old is ready for his medical,’ claims the report in ESPN.

While ChronicleLive has urged caution over an immediate transfer, noting that Eintracht are only just expecting a first offer for Ekitike, the local Newcastle media have reported that a deal for the French striker could prompt Liverpool to make a move for Isak.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that Newcastle striker Isak is Liverpool manager Slot’s dream signing. Although the Magpies have always maintained that their prized asset is not for sale, the Reds remain hopeful of a summer deal.

ChronicleLive has noted that Newcastle’s pursuit of Ekitike ‘has alerted Liverpool on two counts’.

‘Firstly, Arne Slot remains keen on Isak,’ states the report. ‘Liverpool identified him as one of their top targets for the summer earlier in the window.’

ChronicleLive adds: ‘Secondly, Ekitike was looked at as a back-up option for the Reds if they could not get Isak, something that may yet spark a response from Anfield.’

Newcastle stance on selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool

While many would think that signing Ekitike indicates that Newcastle are receptive to offers for Isak, ChronicleLive has claimed that manager Eddie Howe plans to play the two strikers together.

The report has claimed that ‘Isak is still not for sale’, with Howe planning to pair the two strikers alongside Elanga in ‘a dream attack’.

This is backed by The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, who has also reported on X that Newcastle want Ekitike ‘to play alongside Alexander Isak’.

Isak has been on the books of Newcastle since 2022 and is under contract at the Carabao Cup winners until the summer of 2028.

The 25-year-old Sweden international striker has scored 62 goals and given 11 assists in 109 appearances for Newcastle so far in his career.

