£150m-rated lethal star tipped to ‘go to Liverpool’ even if Arsenal come calling

Ian Wright believes that Alexander Isak would pick Liverpool over Arsenal as the race for the Newcastle United striker heats up, with Jamie Carragher arguing why Arne Slot’s side would not hesitate to pay over £100million for him.

Isak is one of the best strikers in the world at the moment and has been in fine form this season. The Newcastle star has scored 21 goals and given five assists in 30 appearances as Eddie Howe’s side aim to finish in the Premier League top four. Isak has scored a total of 56 goals and provided nine assists in 97 matches for the Magpies so far in his career.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on a deal for Isak in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on February 13 that Isak is on Liverpool’s shortlist, with the striker himself very interested in switching from Newcastle to the Merseyside club.

TEAMtalk’s transfer expert Ben Jacobs reported on February 7 that Isak is Arsenal’s “dream target”.

Jacobs also revealed Newcastle’s stance on a potential exit for Isak, reporting on February 21 that the Magpies could demand as much as £150million for the 25-year-old former Real Sociedad striker.

Arsenal legend Wright has said that although he would love to see the striker move to the Emirates Stadium, the prospect of joining Liverpool would be more appealing to the Newcastle star.

Wright said on The Overlap: “With what Alexander Isak has done and who he is, I would buy him for £120m, no danger.

“If we could get him, you need to chase that. I would be devastated if Arsenal weren’t in for him.”

When asked if he believes Isak would rather join Arsenal or Liverpool, Wright said: “He would probably go to Liverpool.

“I’d like to think Mikel Arteta could convince him but look at Liverpool and Arne Slot. Slot hasn’t even got his own players in yet.

“That seems like a move attractive proposition but again, Arsenal will need to do the work.

“I would hate it if it was between Arsenal and Liverpool because he would probably go for Liverpool with the way it’s gone for Arne Slot.”

Jamie Carragher’s view on Alexander Isak situation

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has also shared his views on Isak.

The Sky Sports pundit does not think that Liverpool will shy away from making a big offer for the striker if they think that he would make them better, reminding everyone how the Reds tried to sign Moises Caicedo before the midfielder joined Chelsea.

Carragher noted: “Arsenal and Liverpool will both be in the market for a new striker. I know this will upset Newcastle fans but do you think it’s realistic that another Premier League club could sign Isak?

“Would anyone be willing to go to £120-130m. He’s got three years on his contract so he’s not going to go for nothing anytime soon.

“I don’t think Liverpool would be too worried about paying that. They made a £110m bid for [Moises] Caicedo before he went to Chelsea. You’re going to get four or five seasons out of Isak.”

Latest Liverpool news: Brahim Diaz contact, Murillo blow

With Mohamed Salah out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League leaders are searching for a potential replacement.

A Spanish report has revealed that Liverpool have identified Brahim Diaz as the player who could replace Salah and are in contact over a deal for the Real Madrid winger.

Murillo is another player that Liverpool reportedly want to sign in the summer transfer window, but the defender is said to be happy at Nottingham Forest and will not push for an exit.

Meanwhile, Liverpool look set to miss out on the signing of Sverre Nypan this summer, with a report stating that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the Rosenborg midfielder.

