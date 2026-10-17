Paul Merson says expensive Liverpool star was NOT ‘pushing himself too hard’ v Brentford

Paul Merson has given his verdict on Liverpool striker Alexander Isak’s performance against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brentford ended the game with nine players after Yehor Yarmoliuk and Vitaly Janelt were sent off.

Isak scored what proved to be the winning goal for Liverpool after 70 minutes.

The Sweden international, who cost Liverpool £125million in the summer of 2025 when they signed him from Newcastle United, found the back of the net with a clinical strike after Bradley Barcola headed down Alexis Mac Allister’s cross.

It was Isak’s fifth goal of the season, and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson was impressed.

Paul Merson on Liverpool striker Alexander Isak v Brentford

While the former Arsenal star noted that Isak was not always willing to push himself because of the injury issues he had had, he was impressed with the Liverpool striker’s finish.

Merson said about Isak on Sky Sports News (5:35pm, October 17, 2026): “I was sort of saying I would bring him off because he just looked like he was a bit worried about pushing himself too hard.

“And I understand.

“He has had some injuries, and you don’t want a setback again for another month or two.

“But his finish is different class.

“Honestly.

“His touch and the finish, the way he reads the situation as well was amazing.

“And that’s why you pay top dollar for them players because their finishing is unbelievable.”

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Alexander Isak reacts to Liverpool win v Brentford

After the match, Liverpool striker Isak revelled in the win.

The striker told Liverpool’s official website: “Super-happy with the win.

“It’s a tough ground, it’s a tough team to play, especially away from home.

“We knew it was going to be a fight, a bit of a scrappy game, and it’s important to come out on top in these games.

“I think there’s still lots to improve but we’re taking steps and we’re obviously grabbing points on the way, which is important.

“It’s a tough place to come to, so three points is really good.”

When asked to expand on his goal, Isak said: “It was more about concentration because I didn’t have too many chances.

“I was kind of waiting for my moment and that was the one. So, I just tried to get control of the ball and finish as quickly as possible. Luckily, it went in.

“I think that’s the way it is, especially in these games. When they go a man down, obviously they protect their goal a bit more, so there’s not much space to play in.

“You’ve got to be ready for when the chance pops up.”

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