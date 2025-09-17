Rafael Benitez has revealed what Newcastle United have told him about Alexander Isak, who has been sent a warning by Michael Owen as the striker made his debut for Liverpool in the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Isak joined Liverpool from Premier League rivals Newcastle on the final day of the summer transfer window. It was a British transfer record, with the defending Premier League champions paying last season’s Carabao Cup winners £125million (€144m, $170.3m) for the Sweden international striker.

The 25-year-old went on strike to force a move from Newcastle, who eventually had to back down from their ‘not for sale’ stance and decided to get rid of the striker.

Isak made his debut for Liverpool on Wednesday evening, with Reds manager Arne Slot deciding to deploy him as the striker instead of Hugo Ekitike.

The striker’s debut for Liverpool against Atletico was not particularly great, but it was not a failure either.

While the striker could not score during the 58 minutes he was on the pitch, the former Newcastle star led the line well in a 4-2-3-1 formation against the Spanish giants, as Liverpool won 3-2.

Isak linked up well with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo and had a shot on target, and the early signs from the striker were encouraging.

Ahead of the match, former Liverpool and Newcastle manager Benitez revealed what people at the Magpies have told him about Isak, who scored 62 goals and gave 11 assists in 109 matches in all competitions during his time at St. James’ Park.

Benitez told TNT Sports before the match: “I will tell you a secret, talking to Newcastle United people, they are missing him. He was doing so well, he was adapting to the style, to the game.

“He is clever with his movements; he can play in the middle or he can go wide. He runs in behind and he can dribble.

“So I think it will be a great signing for Liverpool and a big miss for Newcastle United.”

Michael Owen sends warning to Alexander Isak

Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Michael Owen is a fan of Isak and believes that he is one of the top three strikers in the world.

However, the pundit wants Isak to prove that in the Champions League and make it count against the best teams in the world.

Owen said on TNT Sports before the match: “Personally, I think he is right up there as one of the three best centre-forwards in the world at the moment, but this is obviously a massive competition that you have got to prove in, if you want to be regarded as one of the best in the world.

“Yes, doing it in the league is a big thing, but doing it against the best around in Europe is huge as well, so this is a huge tournament for him.”

Alexander Isak on his debut for Liverpool – 25 touches ⚽️

– 2 shots (1 on target) ➡️

– 4 touches in opposition box 👀

– 2 passes into final third 👉

– 0 times dispossessed 🔒

– 1 chance created 😯 pic.twitter.com/UEUjYujTCT — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 17, 2025

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore noted on X at 8:34pm on September 17: “Watching Isak closely tonight. Some early thoughts.

“Like Haaland at City, he’s going to have to get used to fox in the box mode rather than ball over the top or being found early because every team visiting Anfield will drop off, so he’s going to have to get used to the discipline of getting in the box and sometimes not seeing the ball as much as he did at Newcastle.

“He’ll be frustrated 25 mins in that despite Liverpool’s quick start, he’s not been the main outlet.

“No surprises who is but any striker coming in as a record transfer while Salah is around is going to have to play second fiddle.

“So his work in the box and around the box has to be super focused because the temptation will be to drop off looking for the ball or taking up wide positions.

“He’s pointed 5 times where he wants it so far, clear instruction to a passer where he wants it.

“At Newcastle he’d get it 3 of those times, at Liverpool he may get none because Salah and Wirtz will get a lot of those balls.

“Another reason to not get down and keep making the runs. Eventually he’ll strike up a connection with someone but it may take time.

“Overall, good movement, pacing himself through the half, waiting to connect with someone who’ll see his runs.”

Collymore added at 9:23pm: “Good shift, good movement, couple of shots on target, Wirtz the player who looked for him most, minutes in the tank.

“Want to see the connection with Salah, wasn’t there tonight, important it starts, grows and develops if Liverpool are going to win on multiple fronts.”

