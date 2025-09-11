When will Liverpool set Isak loose to start wreaking havoc on their rivals?

Liverpool fans will be feverishly waiting for new record signing Alexander Isak to make his debut as club football returns, but when can they actually expect to see the striker on the pitch?

Isak became the most expensive player in British football history on deadline day on September 1 after Liverpool paid £125m to prise him away from Newcastle United. Naturally, a player rated in that bracket will be expected to hit the ground running and make a quick impact.

However, the caveat in this case is that Isak spent the summer training separately from his former Newcastle teammates as he pushed for a move. He came on for Sweden in their loss to Kosovo on Monday, but his 18-minute cameo from the bench was his first action since May.

Isak’s return to action drew a mixed-to-negative reception in the Swedish media, although the mitigating circumstances were clear.

www.teamtalk.commenter Red4Life wrote: “Liverpool watching bosses won’t expect anything more in an 18-minute cameo from a player participating in his first team training, let alone a competitive game since May.”

Tigermax added: “It’s going to take time, he could risk injury through lack of fitness. He should have trained with Newcastle, he has brought this situation on himself through lack of foresight, been a bit dumb really!”

Still, Liverpool might be left with more questions than answers about when Isak will be ready to make his first appearance – and if that has to be from the bench, then what about his first start too?

Isak reached his first important milestone after reporting back from international duty by completing his first training session with Liverpool on Wednesday, September 10.

Arne Slot’s side were getting back to work ahead of their return to Premier League action on Sunday, September 14, against Burnley.

The big question is if it will be the occasion for Isak to debut. On one hand, he could get up and running against a recently-promoted side, but on the other hand, Slot will still be having to manage his minutes carefully.

Red4Life added: “It was obvious that Isak won’t start this weekend. I would be surprised if he did in the next match. His best bet during this integration period is to get some possible minutes under his belt from second-half cameos.”

But a clip posted by Liverpool of Isak’s finishing during his first training session has got some fans optimistic that he’s raring to go against Burnley.

“That’s it I’ve seen enough, start him vs Burnley,” hdgrbodnd responded.

“I’ve seen enough, 90 minute against Burnley,” Cubes11 agreed.

“He’s READY,” exclaimed Ismael0905.

“He looks so natural and decisive in his choice of finishes, Burnley can’t come quick enough,” wrote SnoopynPricklyPete.

Day_Man_Charlie was more reserved in what to expect in terms of gametime from Isak against Burnley, but also optimistic of him having an impact, posting: “Ten minutes off the bench on Sunday and a goal, I can feel it.”

Why Isak might not debut against Burnley

However, Liverpool have the luxury of not being in a position to immediately need Isak and will be able to bed him in gradually.

After all, their other striker signing from the summer, Hugo Ekitike, scored in his first three consecutive appearances for the club.

Sharpness in training is one thing, match fitness is another altogether. Liverpool may need to be patient before seeing the best of Isak on the pitch.

So, if not on Sunday, when could he make his debut?

There are a couple of demanding fixtures coming up after the Burnley game. Liverpool open their Champions League campaign against Atletico Madrid three days later, before the Merseyside derby in the early kick-off next Saturday.

The most realistic target for Isak might be the Carabao Cup fixture against Southampton on September 23. By that point, he could have had three chances to earn brief minutes from the bench, getting in shape for a starting chance.

But if he’s fit enough, Liverpool would have every reason to want him involved in their perceptibly tougher games.

How have Liverpool’s other big signings been bedded in?

History also shows that Liverpool’s big signings tend to be utilised straight away.

While not all have been in comparable situations to Isak, all eight of Liverpool’s next most expensive summer signings (Florian Wirtz, Ekitike, Darwin Nunez, Alisson Becker, Dominik Szoboszlai, Naby Keita, Milos Kerkez and Christian Benteke) have played in their first game of the season in which they joined.

The highest-profile exception was Fabinho, who joined at the start of July 2018 but – despite featuring in pre-season – was an unused sub in the first game of the 2018-19 Premier League season. He had to wait until September 18 – Liverpool’s sixth game of the season – to play for the first time for his new club, and until October 20 – their ninth league game of the season – to debut in the league.

At the time, Jurgen Klopp was being patient, not wanting to disrupt an already functional Liverpool midfield while allowing Fabinho time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Similarly, Slot already has an attacking unit in full flow, with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo capably flanking the impactful Ekitike. He can rely on that setup as long as he needs to, but whenever Isak is ready, he’ll be able to take Liverpool to a whole new level.

