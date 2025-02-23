The idea of Alexander Isak moving to Liverpool is gaining more and more popularity among Reds supporters after the Newcastle United striker’s latest exploits saw him reach a Premier League landmark.

Fans of most Premier League clubs have been enviously watching Isak’s form for Newcastle this season. The Sweden striker’s inspirational campaign continued on Sunday afternoon with a quickfire brace in a 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest – passing the milestone of 50 Premier League goals as a result.

Liverpool are among the clubs to have shown an interest in Isak and several of their supporters were wistfully watching the 25-year-old’s game-changing display against Forest.

“Isak is the only striker Liverpool should be looking to sign,” @LootPackLFC posted on X.

“I really want Isak in the summer. I think he’d fit Liverpool perfectly,” wrote @LukeRobboLFC78.

And Newcastle’s high valuation of Isak isn’t even deterring some Liverpool fans.

“Liverpool please get me ISAK even if it’s 200m,” @IconGerrard posted on X.

Similarly, @Its_Kene posted: “Whatever it takes, bring Isak to Liverpool. Even if it’ll cost £200m and two players.”

“We need to break the bank for Isak …he deserves to be Liverpool’s number 9!!” wrote @iam_wandeyinka.

And @iamgwizzle posted: “Liverpool just need to pay whatever for Isak. It’s refreshing watching a consistent 9 banging in goals.”

Isak has been identified by Liverpool as a potential upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who could be sold in the summer.

“We must get Isak to Liverpool next season. FSG needs to break the bank to get him in to replace Darwin Nunez,” @Furbarbeh wrote.

And @LFCRed4Life posted: “LFC, Nunez out, Isak in,

“If Liverpool win the league and come close in the champions league they will be the most attractive prospect in England over ‘next season’ Arsenal FC,

“However if Newcastle qualify for the champions league & he wants to stay there, fair do’s to him.”

Will Liverpool move for Isak?

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Isak is on Liverpool’s wish list for the summer, which could be their highest-spending ever.

We have been informed that Isak would be very interested in a move to Liverpool, allowing him to play regularly in the Champions League and compete for trophies.

However, Liverpool would only bid for Isak if they got an indication that he would accept the move. They would also need some kind of encouragement about his availability.

Newcastle have Isak under contract until 2028 and are adamant he is going nowhere. If they qualify for the Champions League, Isak will almost certainly stay at St. James’ Park.

But continue in his current form and clubs like Liverpool are unlikely to cool their interest.

While Isak is firmly on Liverpool’s minds at the moment, some pundits have suggested they should show more faith in Nunez.

For example, Ronny Rosenthal has said: “He will never be a scorer like Mo Salah but Liverpool will probably win the league because they have the luxury of a top striker like him to come off the bench.

“He’s not a regular starter but I still think Liverpool need someone like him. Nunez will stay in my opinion unless they find something better — but you know it’s not that easy.

“He’s got the quality as a player. He just needs the chance to play more. If you are limited on chances, then obviously it’s much more difficult to be consistent.”

