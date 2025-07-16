Liverpool learn if Alexander Isak wants to join amid broken ‘promise’ claim

Liverpool have received a boost in their quest to sign Alexander Isak after learning the Newcastle United striker’s stance on a potential switch to Anfield, according to a report, as another source makes a sensational revelation about a broken ‘promise’.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer window. Manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have made six new additions to the Liverpool squad already for next season, bringing in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong among others.

Liverpool are not done yet, though, with the Reds also on the hunt for a new striker, with Darwin Nunez set to leave.

The Uruguay international striker has failed to prove that he can be prolific in the Premier League and lost his place in the starting line-up under Slot last season.

The 26-year-old was able to make only eight starts in the Premier League and started just five matches in the Champions League for Liverpool in the 2024/25 campaign.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that Newcastle striker Isak is Liverpool manager Slot’s ‘dream signing’.

Newcastle do not want to sell their prized asset, though, with sources consistently telling TEAMtalk over the past several months that it will take at least £120million for the Magpies to even discuss a deal.

Multiple reliable sources revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool have made an approach for Isak and are willing to pay £120m for the Sweden international striker.

The Daily Mail has now brought an update, claiming that Isak himself ‘is interested in a move to Anfield’ in the summer transfer window.

Isak’s stance will come as a boost to Liverpool’s chances of signing the striker, and The Daily Mail’s Chief Football Reporter, Craig Hope’s claim on X that the Newcastle star is ‘disappointed’ that a ‘promise’ has been broken will further enhance the Reds’ confidence in getting a deal done.

Alexander Isak ‘disappointed’ with Newcastle United

Isak is one of the best strikers in the world and has been brilliant for Newcastle since he joined from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 for £63million.

The 25-year-old Sweden international striker has scored 62 goals and given 11 assists in 109 appearances for the Magpies so far in his career.

One of those goals came in the final of the Carabao Cup last season, as Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in London to win their first domestic trophy for 70 years.

Isak is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2028, and the Magpies want him to sign a new deal and extend his stay at St. James’ Park.

However, well-connected journalist Hope has revealed that Isak is disappointed that a promise to him about a new deal was broken by Newcastle’s outgoing sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Hope wrote on X at 4:28pm on July 15: “As explained last week, Alexander Isak’s situation at NUFC is complicated. His motivations could determine what happens next amid Liverpool interest

“He was disappointed that what he thought was the promise of a new contract from previous co-owners was not honoured after they left.

“Paul Mitchell took the view he was already well paid & had 4 years to run. Talks ended & there has been no progress since

“NUFC do not want to sell & are likely to offer Isak improved terms. It is not yet known if he wants to sign new deal. Club are braced for formal Liverpool offer”

