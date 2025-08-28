Liverpool are confident of getting a deal done for Alexander Isak despite Newcastle United’s reluctance to sell him, according to a report, as Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie reveals why he thinks that the striker will end up at Anfield before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Isak has been the most talked-about player in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool determined to sign the striker from Newcastle. The defending Premier League champions have already agreed on personal terms with the Sweden international striker and have had a bid of £110million (€127m, $149m) plus add-ons turned down by last season’s Carabao Cup winners.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool are planning to make a second and improved bid of £130m (€150m, $176m) for Isak.

Although Newcastle have publicly maintained that they will not sell Isak, the Magpies value the 25-year-old at £150m (€173m, $203m).

Following Isak going public with his desire to leave Newcastle last week, the club’s co-owner Jamie Reuben and director Jacobo Solis met the striker at his home on Monday.

The duo tried to persuade Isak to stay, but the striker is adamant that he wants to leave.

Football Insider has brought an update on Isak’s situation, claiming that Liverpool are ‘increasingly confident’ of getting a deal done.

Liverpool are in ‘daily contact’ with Isak’s camp, with the headline in the report, published at 11:54am on August 28, noting that there have been ‘new talks in last hours’.

There is ‘confidence at the top of the club’ that Liverpool can reach a full agreement with Newcastle.

Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), believe that their improved second offer, which will include ‘significant adjustments to the add-ons suggested in the original package’, will be enough to persuade Newcastle.

Two conditions for Newcastle to sell Isak to Liverpool

With Newcastle valuing Isak at £150m (€173m, $203m), it is hard to see the Magpies accept Liverpool’s original bid plus changes in the add-ons now.

Common sense would dictate that Liverpool will have to increase their upfront fee by a significant amount instead of making adjustments to the add-ons, however ‘significant’ they might be.

Perhaps Liverpool’s confidence stems from the fact that Isak wants to leave Newcastle no matter what and has refused to play or even train with his team-mates so far.

Sky Sports journalist Downie knows Newcastle inside out and is very close to the situation.

According to the reporter, there is a very good chance that Newcastle will sell Isak to Liverpool, but for that to happen, they need to sign a replacement.

Downie said on his YouTube channel: “Obviously, a huge question mark surrounds Alexander Isak.

“The information I’ve got is that the meeting on Monday didn’t go too well. There certainly wasn’t a positive resolution that came out of that.

“And that means that there still is a chance, I would say a fairly high chance as we stand here on Wednesday night, that Alexander Isak could leave for Liverpool.

“Look, it would be a lot more palatable for Newcastle if they manage to get a bare minimum of one player in.

“If you get two in, if you got Wissa, Strand Larsen, I firmly believe that Isak will be allowed to go because I don’t think, well, I know Eddie Howe doesn’t need three centre forwards and Anthony Gordon.

“He likes having Anthony Gordon as his number three. He obviously plays out wide primarily, but he likes having him as a number-three striker. He doesn’t need three.”

