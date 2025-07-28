Liverpool ‘speaking with Newcastle’ for Alexander Isak as Fabrizio Romano makes ’60 per cent’ claim

Liverpool are in talks with Newcastle United over a summer move for Alexander Isak, with Fabrizio Romano rating the chances of a transfer happening, as TEAMtalk reveals how Arne Slot and Richard Hughes plan to fund the deal for the striker.

Despite completing the signing of Hugo Ekitike last week, Liverpool are in the market for a new striker and are keen on a deal for Isak. The Reds have spent close to £300million (€346m, $401m) on new players in the summer transfer window, which includes the signings of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, as manager Slot and sporting director Hughes are determined to make the squad better and win the Premier League title for the second season in a row.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively first broke the story last Thursday that Isak had told Newcastle that he wants to leave and is keen on joining Liverpool.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool, too, want to sign Isak, having approached Newcastle for the Sweden international striker before they pressed ahead with a deal for Ekitike.

Talks over a new contract between Newcastle and Isak have collapsed, with last season’s Carabao Cup winners refusing to meet his £300,000-a-week demands.

TEAMtalk understands that Isak is also frustrated at Newcastle’s lack of ambition in the transfer market and is pushing for an immediate exit.

With Luis Diaz set to join Bayern Munich for £65.5m (€75.5m, $87.5m, Liverpool are ready to use that money and make a bid of £150m (€173m, $200m) for Isak, who scored 23 goals and gave six assists in 34 Premier League matches last season and is widely considered as one of the best strikers in the world.

With both Liverpool and Isak keen on a transfer, it is now up to Newcastle, according Romano, with the reliable journalist claiming that there is a 60 per cent chance of the deal happening.

Romano said on DAZN: “Look, for Alexander Isak, what I can tell you, in terms of percentage for Liverpool, is 60 per cent.

“It’s quite optimistic, but there is still work to do. Still 40 per cent to do before saying Isak is going to be a Liverpool player, but Liverpool have all the intentions to go strong for him.

“Liverpool already made contact with Newcastle two weeks ago. Liverpool are speaking with Newcastle because they would be ready to make a record proposal for the Premier League for Alexander Isak, so to break the bank and go for the player.

“The player is very keen on the move, the player informed Newcastle about his desire to leave.

“He is not considering Saudi or any other option. There were rumours of Man Utd, Arsenal – no. Only Liverpool.

“Now depends on Newcastle. If they want to open the door to this exit, Liverpool will be ready to make something historical.”

How Liverpool plan to fund Alexander Isak transfer – sources

While it remains to be seen if Newcastle are ready to sell Isak and let the striker leave, Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that there is an agreement in place between Liverpool and the Sweden international.

Liverpool are said to have ‘finalised’ a five-year contract with Isak, who is happy with what the Premier League champions are planning to pay him.

It is going to be a massive financial outlay for Liverpool, but one that the Merseyside club have already accounted for.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool plan to sell four of their current players in order to pay the transfer fee for Isak.

With Diaz on his way out of Anfield, sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are also ready to offload Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

Nunez lost his place in the Liverpool starting line-up under Slot last season, while Chiesa failed to make an impact since his move from Juventus last summer.

The Italy international winger was able to make only 14 appearances for Liverpool last season because of injury and fitness concerns, scoring two goals and giving two assists.

While Elliott is rated highly and is still only 22, the attacking midfielder could make only two starts in the Premier League and just one start in the Champions League for Liverpool last season.

