Liverpool have received a response after making contact for Alexander Isak, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the Newcastle United striker’s comments on his future come to light.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease, Liverpool are actively working to make new signings. Florian Wirtz is a player that the Merseyside are desperately trying to convince to move to Anfield ahead of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, while manager Arne Slot would also like to recruit Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

Signing a striker is also on the agenda for Liverpool, especially as Darwin Nunez is expected to leave this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool want to sign Isak from Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle do not want to sell Isak and could demand up to £150million for the Sweden international.

Isak has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League and was hailed as “world class” by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on BBC Sport in January 2025.

The 25-year-old has scored 23 goals and given six assists in 33 Premier League matches this season and also helped Newcastle win the Carabao Cup.

Transfer guru Romano has revealed that Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle for Isak and have been told that he is not for sale.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The message coming from Newcastle is very, very clear, especially in the case of Champions League football. That’s the hope and expectation of Newcastle.

“But just in general, the very clear idea of the owners, management and everyone at the club is that Alexander Isak will be a part of the Newcastle squad next season.

“He has been the desire of many clubs, for example, Liverpool.

“Liverpool had some contacts in April-May to understand the situation of Alexander Isak. But the message was very clear from Newcastle – they don’t want to sell the player.

“Same for Arsenal. He has always been the number one desire of Mikel Arteta. But, they understand that it’s probably not going to be possible this summer unless they do something completely crazy in terms of transfer fee and also the offer to the player.”

What Alexander Isak has said about his future

Isak has been on the books of Newcastle since 2022 when he moved from Real Sociedad.

The striker is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2028.

In March, Isak was asked about his future, as Newcastle prepared to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The striker suggested at the time that he could sign a new deal with the Magpies once the season ends.

Sky Sports quoted Isak as saying on March 14: “About my future, it’s nothing really I think about.

“I’ve said many times during a season – just focus on the job – and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else, so all of our focus is just on Sunday and doing good and hopefully bringing the trophy back to Newcastle.”

Asked if he was open to signing a new deal at St James’ Park this summer, he added: “I’ve said I’m not really thinking about the summer, but yes, that’ll probably be a talking point once the season is finished.

“We will really see because no talks have been held yet.”

