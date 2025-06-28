Liverpool could make a bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak next month, according to the Newcastle press, as the Magpies’ chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s ‘order’ to the club about the star is revealed.

Isak is one of the best strikers in the world and has been in fine form for Newcastle since his £60million move from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022. The Sweden international has made 109 appearances for the Magpies since then, scoring 62 goals and giving 11 assists in the process. One of those goals came against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last season, which Eddie Howe’s side won.

The 25-year-old’s impressive performances have drawn the attention of a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that Liverpool view Isak as manager Arne Slot’s ‘dream signing’.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle do not want to sell the striker and could demand £150million in transfer fees to sell him.

ChronicleLive has now brought an update on Isak’s future, with the Newcastle media revealing that Liverpool could make a bid for the striker in July.

The Premier League champions have been very active already in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Freddie Woodman.

Liverpool are not done yet and could launch a mega-bid for Isak next month, but the local Newcastle media has revealed that manager Howe has already spoken to the striker about staying.

ChronicleLive added in the report: “While at Newcastle – with or without the extension – the word coming from club sources is similar to 12 months ago – that he is contracted until 2028.

“We understand that Howe has been in contact with Isak and is relaxed over his situation – and there has been quiet talks behind the scenes.

“But that is no surprise given Howe is a great man manager who keeps in constant touch with his squad and offers assurance frequently.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan wants Newcastle to keep Alexander Isak – report

Chronicle Live’s claim that Newcastle want to keep Isak is backed by Newcastle World.

According to Newcastle World, the Magpies ‘maintain Alexander Isak will not be sold this summer’.

The Premier League club’s chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, is said to have ‘given Newcastle United strict orders to keep Alexander Isak at St James’ Park’.

Newcastle will play in the Champions League next season, and, in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), they have very wealthy owners.

However, it remains to be seen what Newcastle would do if Liverpool do make a massive bid, especially as the Carabao Cup winners are ready to make him their highest-paid player in history, according to The Times.

Earlier this month, The Telegraph’s Northern Football Writer, Luke Edwards, noted that Liverpool would need to pay £200million for Isak.

Edwards wrote: “It would take a bid, well in excess of £150 million, for Newcastle to even start a negotiation with an interested party. The key part of that sentence is ‘well in excess’.

“We are not just talking about a new British record transfer fee, we are looking at something approaching the £200 million world record Paris St-Germain paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona.”

