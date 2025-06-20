Liverpool told to make world-record bid for Arne Slot’s ‘dream signing’ who WANTS to join

Liverpool could have to make Alexander Isak the world’s most expensive player of all time, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the Newcastle United striker’s stance on a potential move to Anfield.

Despite winning the Premier League title with relative ease last season, Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Sporting Director Richard Hughes are well aware of the need to strengthen the current squad. Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea will all get stronger next season, and the Reds cannot stand still if they are to become the champions of England again in the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen as a direct replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is now at Real Madrid.

The Premier League champions have a deal in place with Bayer for Florian Wirtz, while Milos Kerkez is also on his way from Bournemouth.

Liverpool are looking for a striker, too, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealing that Newcastle star Isak is Slot’s ‘dream signing’.

Newcastle do not want to sell Isak and are in talks with the Sweden international striker over a new deal.

The Magpies will play in the Champions League next season, and in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), have very wealthy owners.

The Telegraph’s Northern Football Writer, Luke Edwards, has backed TEAMtalk’s claim that Liverpool want to sign Isak in the summer transfer window.

The well-connected journalist has written in The Telegraph that Liverpool could have to make Isak the world’s most expensive signing if they are to change Newcastle’s stance.

Edwards wrote: “It would take a bid, well in excess of £150 million, for Newcastle to even start a negotiation with an interested party. The key part of that sentence is ‘well in excess’.

“We are not just talking about a new British record transfer fee, we are looking at something approaching the £200 million world record Paris St-Germain paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona.”

Alexander Isak open to Liverpool move – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Isak is open to a move to Anfield.

The former Real Sociedad striker is tempted by the prospect of playing in the Champions League on a regular basis and competing for major honours season after season.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are planning a bid of £150million, potentially including add-ons, for the 25-year-old, who scored 23 goals and gave six assists in 34 Premier League appearances last season.

In March, just as Newcastle were about to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final (which the Magpies won), Isak was asked about his future.

Sky Sports quoted Isak as saying on March 14: “About my future, it’s nothing really I think about.

“I’ve said many times during a season – just focus on the job – and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else, so all of our focus is just on Sunday and doing good and hopefully bringing the trophy back to Newcastle.”

Asked if he was open to signing a new deal at St James’ Park this summer, he added: “I’ve said I’m not really thinking about the summer, but yes, that’ll probably be a talking point once the season is finished.

“We will really see because no talks have been held yet.”

ChronicleLive quoted Newcastle manager Eddie Howe as saying about Isak’s future in May: “Alex has got three years left on his deal.

“And of course all contract situations are discussed and are talked about. But they are more delicately poised than people would naturally think from the outside. There is never one straight answer.

“Alex is under contract, we love him to bits and we want him to stay and keep enjoying his football like he has done. We want him to keep scoring goals for Newcastle for many years, that’s my plan.”

