Rio Ferdinand has urged Alexander Isak to snub Liverpool for Real Madrid, while the trusted David Ornstein has revealed a key factor that could determine the Newcastle United striker’s future.

Isak has been on the books of Newcastle since the summer of 2022 when he joined from LaLiga club Real Sociedad for £63m. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has been described as “world class” by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on BBC Sport in January 2025.

The Sweden international has scored 61 goals and given 10 assists in 106 appearances for Newcastle so far in his career, helping the club win this season’s Carabao Cup and helping achieve legendary status with the Magpies.

Despite Liverpool only just winning the Premier League title, they are keen on strengthening their squad, with a top striker on their agenda.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Liverpool are keen on a summer deal for Isak.

The striker will not come cheap, though, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Newcastle could demand up to £150million for him.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand hopes that Isak does not join Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The pundit has urged the Newcastle star to seriously consider a move to Spanish and European giants Real Madrid this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand noted that if Isak joins Liverpool, then Arne Slot’s side could dominate the Premier League.

Ferdinand said: “I think he lives in that ilk, he has the impact like that if he goes to Liverpool.”

The co-host responded: “I think he goes there, though, Rio, I’m looking at it, where else is he going to go?”

Ferdinand noted: “I think he could go to Madrid or something like that, I think he should go to Madrid, he can’t go to Liverpool, he can’t go to Liverpool. I don’t want to see this type of dominance, J***s.”

Key factor that could stop Alexander Isak from leaving

The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, has revealed that Champions League football could be a determining factor in Isak’s future.

If Newcastle are able to finish in the Premier League top five this season and qualify for Europe’s premier club competition for the 2025-26 campaign, then they will not entertain any offers for Isak.

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC Podcast: “There is an expectation that Darwin Nunez will leave and so Liverpool will need to bring in somebody in that position, you assume. It’s scary to think if Liverpool manage to get a goalscorer, what on earth they could do in domestic and European competition.

“I do think Isak would be the one that Liverpool would look to, as would Arsenal and many other clubs. It’s less realistic to think it’s going to happen, though, because if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League, I think it’s not even a conversation.

“If they don’t qualify for the Champions League, maybe there is a window of opportunity, but I don’t think it really changes the price much of the transfer fee, let alone the salary request and agents’ commissions; and any club that’s going to commit to that level of resource, if indeed there’s any opportunity, is basically going to use all of their budget on that player.”

As for Ferdinand’s advice to Isak to move to Madrid, it must be noted that Los Blancos are well-stocked in the attacking department.

It was only last summer when Kylian Mbappe joined Madrid, who have Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo to bank on scoring goals.

The Spanish press reported this month that Viktor Gyokeres was offered to Madrid, but club president Florentino Perez turned down the chance to sign the Sporting CP striker.

Perez does not think that signing a striker is a priority, with Los Blancos also having the Brazilian gem Endrick on their books.

