Liverpool are intensifying their plans to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and a reporter has revealed when they will get back in touch with their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle have stood their ground so far in the Isak saga, after Liverpool submitted a bid in the region of £110m. It was rejected, since the asking price at St. James’ Park is closer to £150m, even though Newcastle haven’t wanted to sell the striker at all. But Isak wants the move to Liverpool and hasn’t been involved in pre-season with Newcastle.

As soon as Liverpool’s first bid for Isak was rejected, there were conflicting claims about whether they would come back in for him. They’ve already broken the British transfer record this summer with their £116m package for Florian Wirtz and are having to carefully consider whether to do so again for Isak – especially after already spending big for Hugo Ekitike.

But Isak is the dream target for Liverpool and, after the sale of Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal, they have room in their squad for him. This might be an opportunity they can’t afford to waste to remain the dominant force in the Premier League.

With that in mind, Liverpool have decided when to resume contact with Newcastle in their pursuit of Isak.

According to journalist Sebastien Vidal, Liverpool are ready to ‘focus even more intensively on the Isak deal’ now they have got rid of Nunez.

Vidal claims Liverpool are planning for their senior management ‘to resume talks with Newcastle on Monday’.

After all, they have been focused on the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Whether they could bring Isak in before their Premier League opener on Friday remains to be seen, but by resuming the hunt at the earliest chance in the new week, Liverpool will hope they can make some progress towards what would be one of the most eye-catching signings of the summer.

Isak refuses new Newcastle contract

Newcastle have been reminded by Isak in recent days that he doesn’t want to sign a new contract on Tyneside.

“Isak, I’m told, said in a very clear way to Newcastle again this week that he is not willing to sign a new contract at the club,” Fabrizio Romano explained on YouTube.

“So Newcastle tried again earlier this week to offer him a new contract… at this moment Alexander Isak has no intention to sign a new contract at Newcastle.

“Isak wants to go to Liverpool, so this story remains absolutely on. It’s not over, follow that one because it’s really, really on.”

