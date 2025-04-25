Liverpool told £195m duo ‘certain’ to join but FSG and Slot warned

Richard Keys has revealed that Liverpool are certain to sign Alexander Isak and Milos Kerkez from Newcastle United and Bournemouth respectively in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge. A draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday would be enough for the Merseyside club to clinch their 20th league title, which would equal Manchester United’s record.

However, plans are already underway for the Reds to strengthen their team in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Liverpool are keen on a deal for Isak this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle value Isak at £150million.

The left-back area is another department that Liverpool are keen on reinforcing this summer.

Fraser Fletcher reported way back in September that Liverpool have identified Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez as a potential target at left-back.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that Bournemouth want £45million for Kerkez.

Former Sky Sports presenter Keys has now revealed that Liverpool are certain to sign Isak and Kerkez in a £195million double deal.

The beIN Sport anchor, though, has warned Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), that they need more signings if they are to stay competition next season.

Keys wrote on his personal blog: “Arne Slot has been trying to convince us because Arsenal and Villa have done so well in the CL we’ve still got a strong PL.

“No we haven’t. It’s been a poor season domestically. The two things aren’t related.

“And I’d say this to Slot – re-signing van Dijk and Salah is NOT like signing two new players.

“It’s the right thing to do, but if Liverpool are going to be competitive next season they’ll need proper new signings.

“Two certs are Isak and Kerkez, but that won’t be enough either.”

Liverpool will get better with Isak and Kerkez signings

Keys is being hyperbolic in his warning to Liverpool about next season.

Manchester City have had a torrid season and may not even finish in the Premier League top five.

Arsenal, too, have not always been at their best, while Chelsea failed to build on their early-season form to maintain a title challenge.

Liverpool have been helped by some of their rival clubs struggling, and that is very likely to change next season.

However, the Reds already have a very strong team, and if they are able to sign Isak and Kerkez, then they will be better.

Isak is one of the best and most strikers in the world and has scored 21 goals in the Premier League this season.

Kerkez is one of the best young left-backs around and is ready to step in for Andy Robertson.

