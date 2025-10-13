Alexander Isak will ‘replace Mohamed Salah’ says agent but Swedish media slam ‘tame’ Liverpool striker amid more boos

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak’s struggles in front of goal continued on Monday evening, as the former Newcastle United star failed to score for Sweden against Kosovo, but an agent believes that he will eventually come good and replace Mohamed Salah’s goals for Arne Slot’s side.

Mo Salah signed a new contract with Liverpool in April 2025 and extended his stay at Anfield until the summer of 2027. The Egyptian forward is one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history, having scored 248 goals and given 116 assists in 411 appearances for the Merseyside side.

However, Mo Salah has been in poor form for Liverpool so far this season, scoring three goals and giving three assists in 10 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool are already looking for a long-term successor to Mo Salah, with Michael Olise of Bayern Munich a prime candidate.

An agent has now told The Athletic that Isak could be the player to score the goals for Liverpool that Mo Salah has done for years.

The agent, who has not been named, believes that Isak was one of the best signings of the summer of 2025 and thinks that he will “transform” Liverpool’s attack.

He said: “He will transform Liverpool’s attack for years and help to replace Mohamed Salah.”

Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer of 2025, having scored 62 goals and provided 11 assists in 109 appearances for the Magpies.

Liverpool broke the British transfer record for Isak, paying their Premier League rivals £125million (€144m, $167m) for the 26-year-old Sweden international striker.

Isak has scored one goal and given one assist in six matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

Alexander Isak slammed by Swedish media after Kosovo defeat

Things are not going for Isak on the international front either, as Sweden suffered a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo in their latest 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Sweden went down 2-0 to Switzerland at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm last Friday and were booed, and they dropped all three points against Kosovo at Nya Ullevi in Gothenburg on Monday evening.

Isak started upfront alongside Viktor Gyokeres in a 3-5-2 formation for Sweden and failed to make a huge impact, with Swedish publication Expressen reporting that ‘ loud boos were heard’ at half time.

According to WhoScored, the Liverpool striker took six shots against Kosovo, but only two of them were on target.

Isak had a pass accuracy of 75%, won one header, took 49 touches, won one dribble, made one interception, and put in one cross.

Swedish news outlet Fotboll Skanalen gave Isak a ‘Fail’ mark of 1 out of 5 and noted: ‘A tricky header after a corner kick at the start of the game.

‘Had a header that went over in the second half and then had a great chance but shot wide.

‘A star player that Sweden needs more from.’

Expressen observed about Isak: ‘Had a dangerous header early in the game, a semi-dangerous one in the middle of the second and one at the end.

‘Was really frustrated when the goalie messed up and got a warning from the referee. Overall, a tame effort, but he didn’t get much to work with either.’

Sweden are now at the bottom of UEFA World Cup Qualifiers – Group Stage – Group B with just one point from four matches

